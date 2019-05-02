Police find missing Hermon man’s bicycle in the woods

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday found the bicycle of a missing Hermon man in a wooded area in Carmel.

Ryan Messer, 25, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. April 14 on Spruce Street in Hermon, according to Chief Deputy William Birch.

He was reportedly wearing a plaid insulated shirt and sweatpants. Messer, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, was believed to be carrying an olive-colored backpack with brown straps. He also was riding a gray, 10-speed mountain bike.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received information that led them to a wooded area off Route 2 in Carmel, where they found Messer’s mountain bike, Birch said.

The sheriff’s office is searching the area with assistance from the Maine Warden Service and a number of search and rescue teams, Birch said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigation division at 207-947-4585.