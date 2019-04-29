Sheriff seeks public’s help in finding missing Hermon man

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Hermon man.

Ryan Messer, 25, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. April 14 on Spruce Street in Hermon, according to Chief Deputy William Birch.

He was reportedly wearing a plaid insulated shirt and sweatpants. Messer was believed to be carrying an olive-colored backpack with brown straps. He also might be riding a gray, 10-speed mountain bike.

Messer was described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigation division at 207-947-4585.