April 29, 2019
Sheriff seeks public’s help in finding missing Hermon man

Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Messer, 25, of Hermon was last seen April 14, 2019, at approximately 3:30pm. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about his whereabouts.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Hermon man.

Ryan Messer, 25, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. April 14 on Spruce Street in Hermon, according to Chief Deputy William Birch.

He was reportedly wearing a plaid insulated shirt and sweatpants. Messer was believed to be carrying an olive-colored backpack with brown straps. He also might be riding a gray, 10-speed mountain bike.

Messer was described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigation division at 207-947-4585.

 


