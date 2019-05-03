Outdoors
May 03, 2019
Outdoors

Purple sandpipers blend into the Maine coast, but this will help you spot them

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

BDN columnist Bob Duchesne is back this week to show you how to spot one of Maine’s “most unusual shorebirds.” Purple sandpipers hang out on the rocks and forage right on the water line, which can make them difficult to spot since their coloring helps them blend in almost seamlessly.

[People don’t become good at bird identification by being right all the time]

Follow along as Bob shows you how to spot a flock of sandpipers along the coast. But get out there soon, these birds will only be around until mid-May.


