UMaine softball team hosts Stony Brook in final regular-season series

Softball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: 1 p.m. Friday (2), noon Saturday, Kessock Field, Orono

Records: UMaine 11-27 (3-11 America East), Stony Brook 27-16 (9-6)

Last meeting: Stony Brook 2-0 on 5/11/18

Key players, UMaine: CF Laurine German (.324 average, 2 home runs 18 runs batted in), DP Brianna Neely (.298-0-3, 16 stolen bases), C Keely Clark (.273-2-9), RF Shanna Scribner (.270-0-4), SS Kelby Drews (.254-0-8); Stony Brook: P-1B Melissa Rahrich (.409-15-52), CF Katelyn Corr (.386-2-15), C Irene Rivera (.331-8-37), RF Jourdin Hering (.316-0-5)

Pitching matchups, UMaine: RH Kyleigh O’Donnell (3-6, 4.11 earned run average), RH Emily Reid (4-13, 5.31); Stony Brook: RH Melissa Rahrich (14-11, 2.27), RH Shelbi Denman (10-4, 2.18)

Game notes: Seniors German, 2B Meghan Royle, 3B Alyssa Derrick and 1B Maddie Decker will try to help the Black Bears earn an America East tournament spot, which would require a UMaine. The only other way is to take two from Stony Brook and hope that either UMBC or Hartford sweeps the other in their series in Baltimore this weekend. Binghamton is 6-12 and has completed its conference schedule. Stony Brook has won six of its past seven, while UMaine has dropped five of six. Rahrich was the league’s Player of the Year last season, and leads the league in homers and RBI. Corr leads in runs scored with 46. Stony Brook’s .294 average and 2.53 ERA are tops in the conference. Rahrich ended UMaine’s season a year ago by pitching a four-hit shutout in a 2-0 triumph in a tournament elimination game.