Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s from north to south, with scattered showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus case data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

A recent analysis of Pfizer’s proposed child-sized COVID vaccine doses by the Food and Drug Administration shows that the vaccines appear effective, ahead of a Wednesday meeting to determine whether the shots, along with Moderna shots for the youngest children, will be authorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine Democrats have led in early voting for the primary and have been spending in big races so far this year.

PLUS: Everything you need to know about voting in Maine on June 14

AND: Join ‘Pocket Politics,’ our texting service for Maine politics watchers

The price increases are happening in a state that has the highest rate of mobile homes in New England and the entire Northeastern U.S.

A first-time moose hunter in particular needs to make some important decisions, and a few phone calls, to get ready.

It’s not clear now if another search will be conducted or what the standard procedure is when mentally ill, vulnerable people like Graham Lacher go missing.

Ellsworth Bike Party was created last summer as a way to encourage others to bike around the city more often.

Mainly motorcyclists and one bicyclist have visited the state’s four corners, but Roger York of Waterville wanted to do something different.

Nathan Reardon claims that “extensive and sensational” media coverage in the Bangor area has hurt his chance of receiving a fair trial there.

The demolition of the Hamilton Learning Center building on Route 1 is set to begin this week due to its frequent flooding.

Women with higher blood concentrations of seven of the most commonly detected PFAS are at greater risk of developing high blood pressure.

C.D. Harris is resigning as the basketball coach at Belfast Area High School for health reasons.

In other Maine news…

Longtime Lincoln lawmaker and selectman Jeff Gifford dies at 75

New housing spurred Maine’s largest population bump in this Portland suburb

For Acadia employees, it’s nearly impossible to find affordable housing near the park

Oxford County town will vote on allowing liquor sales to assist local winery

Brewer woman killed in motorcycle crash in Hancock County

Assisted living home that turned away transgender woman agrees to adopt nondiscrimination policy

No top-seeded teams remain in the North regional high school softball finals

2nd fire in 3 days strikes Bath elementary school

6 Maine bugs you can actually eat

How to keep biting flies off your dog

This convenience store is one of two remaining in a 40-mile stretch in northern Aroostook

2 Maine kids headed to international soap box derby championship in Ohio