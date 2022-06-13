This story will be updated.

The second fire in three days has struck a Bath elementary school.

The latest fire at Dike Newell School in Bath started Monday morning.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

On Saturday, Maine State Police arrested 30-year-old Allan Thomas Vigil of Bath for allegedly starting a fire at Dike Newell School.

He was charged with burglary and arson. Vigil is being held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and is expected to make his first court appearance this week.

The first fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The building sustained extensive damage.