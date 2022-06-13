A Brewer woman was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck in Waltham.

Melissa Hatch, 50, was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by 51-year-old Darrell King of Brewer on Waltham Road about 4:40 p.m. when he lost control on a sharp curve and struck an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Maine State Police.

Hatch and King were wearing helmets, but Hatch suffered fatal injuries, the state police said Sunday.

The pickup truck’s driver, 69-year-old Douglas Mcvay of Eastbrook, was not injured.

Waltham is northeast of Ellsworth in Hancock County.