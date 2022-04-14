Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seven more Mainers died and another 605 coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,276. Check out our tracker for more information.

Schools will no longer conduct pooled coronavirus testing after May 13, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.





Mainers who are at high risk of severe disease have more access to therapeutic options, such as monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills, that have been shown to substantially reduce risk of developing severe COVID-19. Here is what you need to know if you or a loved one contracts COVID-19.

That decision will not strengthen the argument from the Bangor Mall’s owners that the city has overvalued the property for tax purposes.

It could complicate late State House discussions on the thorny issues of gaming and tribal sovereignty.

The first running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race came about because two friends thought it might be a fun idea to race canoes and kayaks in the spring of 1967.

That begins June 4 with the Class A track and field championships on the new eight-lane track and adjacent field-event facilities.

The town’s wastewater is processed at a 35-year-old plant that is coming to the end of its lifespan, Town Manager James Gillway said.

Rockland is encouraging residents to keep their mower stowed away — at least for the month of May.

A regional planning organization in Hancock County is again on the hunt for a new executive director.

The clock is running out for Mainers to decide whether to opt into Real ID before their ability to travel in the U.S. is affected.

The Senate unanimously approved Sen. Susan Deschambault’s amendment, setting up a likely stalemate on how to address the controversial prison tactic.

A white box truck, driven by Nasser Tibaijuka, 43, of Waltham, Massachusetts, struck Joseph Fisher, throwing him into the air and down onto the highway, the complaint said.

If approved, the proposed changes would allow hunters to harvest a buck and then take at least one antlerless deer if chosen in the antlerless deer lottery.

ALSO: Read DIF&W’s full proposal for the antlerless deer permit system

Here’s everything you need to know to start and maintain a wild blueberry patch in your home garden.

In other Maine news …

1 dead, 2 critically injured in Montville home fire

Proponents abandon bid to put universal health care on Maine ballot

Dover-Foxcroft debating pause on mobile home permits in historic district

Allagash folks look out for one another as ice jam threatens flooding in the town

Thieves are stripping catalytic converters from cars in Portland

Longtime local real estate investor is new owner of Orono’s Penobscot Valley Country Club

John Cancelarich remembered as community pillar in Presque Isle

Lawmakers approve plan to create Maine Space Corporation

Janet Mills touts training for health care workers

Why Maine has failed to meet its ambitious wind power goals