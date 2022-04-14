Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Seven more Mainers died and another 605 coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,276. Check out our tracker for more information.
Schools will no longer conduct pooled coronavirus testing after May 13, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.
Mainers who are at high risk of severe disease have more access to therapeutic options, such as monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills, that have been shown to substantially reduce risk of developing severe COVID-19. Here is what you need to know if you or a loved one contracts COVID-19.
Condemnation of Bangor Mall section unlikely to boost owners’ claim for lower taxes
That decision will not strengthen the argument from the Bangor Mall’s owners that the city has overvalued the property for tax purposes.
Bangor lawmaker part of late effort to stop Janet Mills’ sports betting deal with tribes
It could complicate late State House discussions on the thorny issues of gaming and tribal sovereignty.
How the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe race became the biggest event of its kind in New England
The first running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race came about because two friends thought it might be a fun idea to race canoes and kayaks in the spring of 1967.
Bangor’s upgraded Cameron Stadium will host at least 3 state championship events this year
That begins June 4 with the Class A track and field championships on the new eight-lane track and adjacent field-event facilities.
Searsport is getting a new treatment plant after discharging chemically treated wastewater into the bay for years
The town’s wastewater is processed at a 35-year-old plant that is coming to the end of its lifespan, Town Manager James Gillway said.
A Maine city is encouraging residents to let their lawns grow wild next month
Rockland is encouraging residents to keep their mower stowed away — at least for the month of May.
After losing its staff of 2, Hancock County planning group looks for new leader
A regional planning organization in Hancock County is again on the hunt for a new executive director.
What Mainers need to know about applying for a Real ID
The clock is running out for Mainers to decide whether to opt into Real ID before their ability to travel in the U.S. is affected.
Maine effort to reform solitary confinement likely to be killed by bill denying it even exists
The Senate unanimously approved Sen. Susan Deschambault’s amendment, setting up a likely stalemate on how to address the controversial prison tactic.
Widow claims Amazon and hired trucking firms were negligent in 2020 I-295 crash that killed husband
A white box truck, driven by Nasser Tibaijuka, 43, of Waltham, Massachusetts, struck Joseph Fisher, throwing him into the air and down onto the highway, the complaint said.
Here’s Maine’s plan for getting hunters to kill more does
If approved, the proposed changes would allow hunters to harvest a buck and then take at least one antlerless deer if chosen in the antlerless deer lottery.
ALSO: Read DIF&W’s full proposal for the antlerless deer permit system
How to grow wild blueberries in your home garden
Here’s everything you need to know to start and maintain a wild blueberry patch in your home garden.
In other Maine news …
1 dead, 2 critically injured in Montville home fire
Proponents abandon bid to put universal health care on Maine ballot
Dover-Foxcroft debating pause on mobile home permits in historic district
Allagash folks look out for one another as ice jam threatens flooding in the town
Thieves are stripping catalytic converters from cars in Portland
Longtime local real estate investor is new owner of Orono’s Penobscot Valley Country Club
John Cancelarich remembered as community pillar in Presque Isle
Lawmakers approve plan to create Maine Space Corporation
Janet Mills touts training for health care workers