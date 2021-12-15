As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state, the number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has hit a new record.

There are now 381 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus who have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 379 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set on Dec. 8.

Of those, 125 Mainers are in critical care, while 58 patients around the state are on ventilators, according to state data.





Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC tweeted Wednesday that about two-thirds of those hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, with that fraction growing in critical care and ventilator counts.

“We have a lifeboat and yet people are drowning,” he said.

On Wednesday, 1,504 coronavirus cases and two more deaths were reported by the Maine CDC. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,378.

The state has not yet reported cases due to the new omicron variant. However, the variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to a recent analysis.