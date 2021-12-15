This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died and another 1,504 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 132,884, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 131,380 on Tuesday.

Of those, 95,176 have been confirmed positive, while 37,708 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,378.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 12,284. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 11,718 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 11.24 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 992.85.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,072.1, up from 1,039.6 on Tuesday, up from 683.6 a week ago and up from 487.4 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,241 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 24.3 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,319), Aroostook (6,493), Cumberland (26,051), Franklin (3,395), Hancock (4,001), Kennebec (13,044), Knox (2,659), Lincoln (2,419), Oxford (7,046), Penobscot (15,615), Piscataquis (1,836), Sagadahoc (2,704), Somerset (5,840), Waldo (3,220), Washington (2,614) and York (21,622) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

​​An additional 6,282 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 943,760 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.69 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 50,236,602 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 800,473 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.