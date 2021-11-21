COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record numbers once again this month.

On Sunday, 287 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Thursday, when 280 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 80 patients who are in critical care beds, and 30 patients that are on a ventilator, according to Maine CDC data.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 389 people with breakthrough infections that have been hospitalized from the virus. In total, there have been 1,648 COVID-19 associated hospitalizations since the first date Mainers could have been fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 850 new cases of COVID-19. Three new deaths were also reported.