This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died and another 850 coronavirus cases have been detected across the state, health officials said on Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 115,857, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 115,009 on Friday.





Of those, 82,675 have been confirmed positive, while 33,182 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 1,271.

As of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,935. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 7,592 on Thursday.

The total case rate statewide was 865.6 on Saturday.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,027 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 281 are currently hospitalized, with 74 in critical care and 35 on a ventilator.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,342), Aroostook (4,820), Cumberland (23,732), Franklin (2,817), Hancock (3,432), Kennebec (11,200), Knox (2,331), Lincoln (2,059), Oxford (5,999), Penobscot (13,3375), Piscataquis (1,493), Sagadahoc (2,326), Somerset (5,170), Waldo (2,748), Washington (2,278) and York (19,355) counties.

As of Saturday, 916,698 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.58 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,660,379 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 770,691 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.