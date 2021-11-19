Today is Friday. There will be snow showers in the north and temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 30s across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Eleven more Mainers died and 933 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 1,254. Check out our tracker for the latest data.

Maine is moving more quickly to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 than most of the U.S. after a vaccine was authorized earlier this month, but significant disparities have emerged between counties.





It is another instance of the Lewiston Democrat bucking his party on a major initiative.

Although unvaccinated people continue to account for a majority of hospitalizations and cases, health officials say boosters can further reduce infections among already vaccinated people.

The guidelines also continue to recommend vaccinations and pool testing, similar to language used during the fall sports season when volleyball was the lone indoor activity and mask use was recommended but not mandated.

The cold snap last February led to natural gas production freeze-offs and inventory disruptions that are still reverberating.

People don’t need a permit or certification to become a substitute teacher, but some districts require training.

The city is upping pay, boosting benefits and looking to hire more full time first responders, while backing away from its part-time, per diem model.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, is accused of operating an illegal marijuana operation that sold $13 million in cannabis grown in western Maine.

Entering Saturday’s season-ending game at New Hampshire, the duo has teamed up for 82 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns this season.

In other Maine news …

Brakes failed before Bangor trolley crashed on Election Day, driver says

Despite its inexperience, UMaine women’s basketball team can be a playoff contender

Stagehand union to picket show after Portland ends labor agreement

Hunger strike at Maine State Prison ends

New snowmobile access in Oxbow could attract more traffic from major trail system

Rockland hotel that nearly lost lodging license passes city inspection

Greater Houlton Christian Academy will no longer have its own sports teams