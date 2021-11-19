Today is Friday. There will be snow showers in the north and temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 30s across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Eleven more Mainers died and 933 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 1,254. Check out our tracker for the latest data.
Maine is moving more quickly to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 than most of the U.S. after a vaccine was authorized earlier this month, but significant disparities have emerged between counties.
Jared Golden to vote no on Democrats’ social spending bill, citing tax break for the wealthy
It is another instance of the Lewiston Democrat bucking his party on a major initiative.
What Maine adults need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster
Although unvaccinated people continue to account for a majority of hospitalizations and cases, health officials say boosters can further reduce infections among already vaccinated people.
Officials recommend all Maine athletes wear masks indoors this winter, but decision is up to schools
The guidelines also continue to recommend vaccinations and pool testing, similar to language used during the fall sports season when volleyball was the lone indoor activity and mask use was recommended but not mandated.
A bitter cold snap last winter helps explain why Mainers’ electric bills will be so high next year
The cold snap last February led to natural gas production freeze-offs and inventory disruptions that are still reverberating.
Substitute teacher training is resurrected as Penobscot County districts struggle to fill openings
People don’t need a permit or certification to become a substitute teacher, but some districts require training.
After struggling to find emergency service staff, Belfast is trying something new
The city is upping pay, boosting benefits and looking to hire more full time first responders, while backing away from its part-time, per diem model.
Accused ringleader of $13M illegal marijuana operation pleads guilty to 8 charges
Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, is accused of operating an illegal marijuana operation that sold $13 million in cannabis grown in western Maine.
UMaine’s top wide receivers couldn’t be more different, and it’s baffling their opponents
Entering Saturday’s season-ending game at New Hampshire, the duo has teamed up for 82 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns this season.
In other Maine news …
Brakes failed before Bangor trolley crashed on Election Day, driver says
Despite its inexperience, UMaine women’s basketball team can be a playoff contender
Stagehand union to picket show after Portland ends labor agreement
Hunger strike at Maine State Prison ends
New snowmobile access in Oxbow could attract more traffic from major trail system
Rockland hotel that nearly lost lodging license passes city inspection
Greater Houlton Christian Academy will no longer have its own sports teams