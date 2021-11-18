This article will be updated.

The alleged ringleader of an illegal marijuana operation based in Farmington pleaded not guilty to eight charges against him in federal court on Thursday.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, is accused of operating an illegal marijuana operation that sold $13 million in cannabis grown in western Maine ostensibly under the state’s medical marijuana program to non-medical patients across state lines as well as in Maine. Prosecutors said he structured his operation to make it appear as if it was in compliance with his state-issued license as a medical marijuana caregiver.

He is also accused of using current and former police officers, including deputies with the Oxford and Franklin county sheriffs’ offices, to obtain confidential law enforcement information. Thirteen people have been charged in connection with the marijuana operation. Sirois was one of a number of them to plead not guilty on Thursday.

The pleas came as the operation continues to ignite debate about the level of regulation of Maine’s medical marijuana industry. Maine’s top cannabis official said last week that he believes there is more illegal activity within the industry and that the Office of Marijuana Policy has few tools to prevent marijuana from finding its way to the black market.

At the center of that has been the lack of a seed-to-sale tracking mechanism in Maine’s medical marijuana industry like one that is present in the recreational weed industry.

Supporters of such a system say its implementation could stop what occurred in the Farmington area. Yet those in the industry and other advocates say that the seed-to-sale tracking system would put too much of a burden on caregivers, and they dispute the idea that it would prevent black market transactions.

David Burgess, 53, a former Rangeley selectman who is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars from Sirois in exchange for pushing his agenda, pleaded not guilty to five charges against him shortly after Sirois appeared.

Former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Derrick Doucette, 29, of Jay, pleaded not guilty to three counts on Thursday.

And Ryan Nezol, 38, of Farmington, who prosecutors said helped launder Sirois launder illicit marijuna profits through a complex corporate structure, pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Sirois is also accused of using his family and friends to obscure his illegal activities and maximize his profits.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, two counts of bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Service and tax evasion.

The judge set a Dec. 2 deadline for additional motions in the case and set jury selection for a trial for Jan. 4.

Sirois’ estranged wife, Alisa Sirois, 43, of Kingfield; his father, Robert Sirois, 68, of Farmington; Nezol; and others allegedly laundered drug proceeds through a complex corporate structure. All were set to be arraigned on Thursday.

Correction: A previous version of this story listed the wrong plea for Lucas Sirois.