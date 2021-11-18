Prisoners in solitary confinement at the Maine State Prison ended their 3-day hunger strike Wednesday night after meeting with officials about their concerns.

The four remaining men on strike in the prison’s Administrative Control Unit, where prisoners get as little as two hours out of their cell at a time and have limited access to phone calls and entertainment, had not eaten since Monday morning. They were protesting their lack of social interaction, programming and access to medical and mental health care.

On Wednesday evening, they met with staff from the prison and the Maine Department of Corrections and began eating again after the officials “seemed genuinely interested in making those positive changes we’d asked for,” said one of the strikers, Nick Gladu.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.