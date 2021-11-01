Today is Monday. High winds are expected today between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and temperatures will range from the high 40s to mid-50s. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Tomorrow is Election Day. Here’s your guide to the issues, and don’t forget to check in with us on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for election results!

Employees in short supply across all types of jobs are newly empowered to make demands they previously would not. Companies are scrambling to figure out which perks work best to attract and keep workers.





Local governments have started to become concerned about the eventual costs of decommissioning the solar panels and a lack of policies in place governing that process.

In August, two men were fishing Sebago Lake’s Kettle Cove in a small boat, just after 9 p.m. That’s when strange yellow lights appeared overhead and their electronic fish finder went flooey.

Kyle Conselyea absolutely loves to hunt, but it’s not as easy for him as it once was.

The 82-year-old from Middletown, New York, suffers from debilitating back issues, is unstable walking and requires hearing aids. He didn’t let that stop him from pursuing his passion.

The impacts of climate change, as humans have experienced so far, can be terrifying — warming waters, multiplying wildfires, intensifying hurricanes and, in general, the transformation of the world as we once knew it.

If your bar cart staples are getting a little stale and you’re looking for a different-yet-locally-made spirit to spice things up, a new nano-distillery in downtown Rockland might have something to pique your interest.

Man arrested on charges related to alleged break-ins at numerous camps on Aroostook lake

Northeastern hockey uses fluke goal to rally past UMaine

Halloween storm brings power outages and flooding