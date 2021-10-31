This story will be updated.

More than 21,000 Mainers are without power as heavy rains and strong winds sweep across the state.

As of 11:20 a.m. Versant Power is reporting 14,061 customers without power with the largest outages in Hancock county (12,230). Meanwhile, Central Maine Power has 7,570 customers without power.





A wind advisory is in effect in coastal Washington and Hancock counties with 15-25 mph winds and with 45 mph gusts expected, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

Meanwhile, a flood warning has been issued for parts of Knox, Lincoln, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties, NWS Gray reported. As of 8:15 a.m., between 3-7 inches of rain had fallen, with many roads becoming impassable due to flooding.

The National Weather Service warns drivers not to try to cross flooded roads due to drowning dangers.