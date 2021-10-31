A 22-year man police say broke into several camps along Bangor Road on Scopan Lake in Aroostook County was arrested Saturday, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Scopan Lake is located between the towns of Masardis and Frenchville.

Ethan Clark was charged with burglary, theft, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Police said that Clark was staying at a camp on the lake and allegedly broke into other camps, taking several firearms and tools, along with other miscellaneous items.





When deputies tried to arrest Clark in the driveway of his own camp, there was a struggle between him and police before he finally was arrested, Gillen said.

Clark is being held at Caribou Police Department with a $5,000 bail, pending his initial appearance in court. Maine State Police assisted with the investigation.

Several of the stolen items have been recovered already.

Anyone with a camp located at Scopan Lake is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 and speak with Deputy Sgt. Erica Pelletier if they feel their camp has been broken into.