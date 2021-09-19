Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

The deaths occurred in Somerset County, where 40 people have now died from the coronavirus.

The Maine CDC updates the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday through Saturday. No new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 587 COVID-19 cases.

The statewide coronavirus death toll now stands at 984.

