One more Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported another 587 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 83,909, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 83,322 on Friday.

Of those, 60,042 have been confirmed positive, while 23,867 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





With one more Mainer succumbing to the virus, the statewide death toll rose to 982.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,840. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,744 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 4.39 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 626.93.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 486.4, up from 484.9 the day before, up from 347.9 a week ago and up from 166.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,404 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 17.96 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,286), Aroostook (2,941), Cumberland (19,448), Franklin (1,719), Hancock (1,934), Kennebec (7,855), Knox (1,488), Lincoln (1,409), Oxford (4,116), Penobscot (9,248), Piscataquis (929), Sagadahoc (1,649), Somerset (3,105), Waldo (1,897), Washington (1,229) and York (15,630) counties. Information about where an additional 26 were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,480 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 869,183 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.4 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 41,995,889 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 672,658 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.