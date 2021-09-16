The man wanted for murder in the killing of a man at a house on Bangor’s Union Street last December has been arrested in New York.

Khalid Harris, 28, of the Bronx was arrested Thursday on a federal charge of flight to avoid prosecution, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Bangor police in May charged Harris with murder in the death of 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 10 at 1702 Union St., but were unable to locate him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in August charged Harris with fleeing Maine to avoid prosecution for Adams’ death.

Khalid Harris Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

Information about the circumstances of his arrest or when he will be returned to Maine were not included in court documents.

Harris came to the attention of Bangor police last fall after they went to 1702 Union St. at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a report of an unconscious man. Adams was declared deceased after paramedics arrived.

An autopsy determined that his death was a homicide, but how he died has not been released.

The owner of the Union Street home, Brenda Shaboski, 65, has been charged in federal court with maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. She is being held without bail.

Harris is a rapper who performs under the name Billz Raw, according to police.

In April, months after Adams’ death, he released his first album, “The Legend Crew,” according to a press release distributed on PR Newswire. Harris released his first single, “Pistol Pete,” in 2017.

“That same year, a state indictment led Billz to go on the run for almost two years, limiting the amount of content he could produce,” the press release, dated April 26, said. “During this time, Billz released two singles.”

Harris was arrested on May 1, 2019, the release about the new album said. While serving his seven-month sentence, he released the single “On the Run”, which used his wanted poster in the cover art.

If convicted of murder in Maine, Harris faces 25 years to life in prison. On the federal charge, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.