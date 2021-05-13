Bangor police on Thursday issued a warrant for a suspect in the December slaying of a man at a Union Street drug house.

Khalid Harris, 27, of the Bronx, New York. Credit: Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

Khalid Harris, 27, of the Bronx, New York, is charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York.

Harris should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, Bangor police said Thursday.





Police went to 1702 Union St. about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 for a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics determined that Adams had died.

An autopsy determined that his death was a homicide but how he died has not been released.

Brenda Shaboski, 65, the owner of the Union Street home has been charged in federal court with maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. She is being held without bail.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts, to contact the local police department.

No further information can be provided at this time as the investigation is still active, according to police.