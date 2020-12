Bangor police on Wednesday identified the man killed Dec. 10 at Union Street home.

The death of Syies Adams, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, has been ruled a homicide.

His death remains under investigation, but no arrests have been made, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu.





Information about how Adams died has not been released.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 to 1702 Union St. for a report of an unconscious man.