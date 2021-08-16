When Shannon Wilcox was fatally shot last month by an Aroostook County sheriff’s deputy near the University of Maine at Presque Isle, it brought the number of deadly police shootings in Maine’s northernmost county to six in the past six years — the highest number for any Maine county.

Statewide, Wilcox’s shooting marked the 26th fatal shooting by Maine police since 2015, giving Maine the highest rate of police shootings in all of New England in that time, according to a database maintained by the Washington Post. Over the same time period, police in New Hampshire — with a population similar to Maine’s — have fatally shot 18 people.

Maine’s rate of 20 fatal police shootings per 1 million residents over the past six years compares with rates of 6 per 1 million in more densely populated Massachusetts and Connecticut, and 4 in Rhode Island. The more rural northern New England states have seen higher rates, with New Hampshire’s rate working out to 14 fatal police shootings per million people and Vermont’s to 16, according to the Post database.





Police killings have been under heightened scrutiny nationwide over the past year since the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. But it can be hard to ascertain why Maine has the highest rate of fatal police shootings in New England — a rate on par with larger states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Indiana. Those interviewed for this story cited mental illness, substance use disorder and high rates of gun ownership as factors.

The state attorney general’s office has never found a police shooting unjustified since 1990, when it began investigating police uses of force, leading one criminal justice expert to worry that the investigations were being conducted in a “pro forma fashion.”

Aroostook County has been the site of two of Maine’s three fatal police shootings so far in 2021.

In addition to Shannon Wilcox’s death on July 8, an Aroostook County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot 28-year-old Jacob Wood during an armed confrontation in Mars Hill’s Scovil Apartments complex on April 14. In both cases, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said, mental illness and substance use disorder played a role.

Maine’s shooting rate doesn’t give the whole story of how many more crises officers have had to respond to during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillen said. Calls to mental health crisis hotlines and reports of domestic violence have spiked during the pandemic.

Gillen said his officers have been tasked with responding to people in mental distress who should be in treatment, not handcuffs. That treatment, however, is hard to come by and often unaffordable, he said.

“Our corrections officers are forced to be mental health providers or caretakers when they’re not trained for that,” he said. “Our jails are overrun with people who shouldn’t even be there.”

A look at the victims

With one exception, all of the Maine fatal shooting victims since 2015 have been men. Most were 45 or older.

All but one of the victims was considered armed in the Post database, with some having more than one weapon. In 16 of the shootings, victims had guns. Four had knives, and two had toy guns — which the Post database considered weapons. In two of the shootings, vehicles were considered weapons.

Most shootings occured in small towns in central or southern Maine. After Aroostook County, the counties that saw the most shootings were Kennebec and Penobscot, with four each. Cumberland and Androscoggin counties each saw three shootings.

Seven shootings involved the Maine State Police, while three involved Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies and another three involved the Presque Isle Police Department. York County sheriff’s deputies were involved in two of the shootings.

More than a third of the fatal shootings occurred in one year, in 2017, when police fatally shot nine people.

Despite Maine’s rate of fatal police shootings, the state has the lowest rate of officers in New England based on its population. In 2019, Maine had 1.7 officers for every 1,000 residents, the fifth lowest rate in the nation, according to FBI data. Across New England, the six states employ 2.6 officers for every 1,000 residents.

And while Maine’s rate of fatal police shootings is the highest in New England, it is lower compared with predominantly rural states elsewhere in the country. Idaho and Montana recorded rates of 32 and 38 fatal shootings per 1 million people, respectively. Kansas and South Dakota had rates close to Maine’s, with 21 and 23 fatal shootings per 1 million residents, respectively. New Mexico had the highest rate in the nation, with 62 fatal police shootings per million residents since 2015.

Gun ownership

Maine’s high rate of gun ownership is one factor that can explain the state’s rate of police shootings, said Geoff Bickford, the executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. Forty-five percent of Maine adults live in a household with a firearm, according to a RAND Corporation study.

“If you can own a gun legally [in Maine] you can carry it basically wherever you want, unless there’s some other prohibition on it like a private business or school or federal building,” Bickford said.

<p>In addition, people aren’t required to inform authorities if they’re licensed to carry a concealed weapon, which puts the onus on police to confirm permits when they come into contact with someone carrying a gun, Bickford said. Maine residents who can legally own a gun <a href="https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/licenses-permits/concealed-carry-maine">aren’t even required</a> to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.</p> <p>“It’s just an insane, dangerous way to expect our police to engage citizens in the state, especially one that’s so filled with firearms,” he said.</p> <p>“The particular lethality of a firearm means that [police] don’t have a lot of time to make a decision about what [they’re] going to do” when they encounter someone with a gun, Bickford said, raising the likelihood that civilian-police encounters will lead to deadly outcomes. </p> <div class="flourish-embed flourish-table" data-src="visualisation/6899327"><script src="https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js"></script></div> <p>In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 10 and 11 percent of adults respectively live in households with guns. In Connecticut, the rate is 18 percent. In New Hampshire, it’s 39 percent. Vermont’s rate is 46 percent, slightly higher than Maine’s, according to the RAND data.</p> <h4 id="h-state-investigations">State investigations</h4> <p>Whenever a Maine police officer uses deadly force — whether someone is killed or not — the attorney general’s office investigates. The office considers whether each officer was justified in using deadly force but doesn’t take into account whether such force could have been avoided.</p> <p>Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, confirmed that 17 such cases dating back to 2018 are currently under review. So far, none of the attorney general’s reviews, which date back to 1990, has found an officer was unjustified in the use of deadly force.</p> <p>Nationally, only 1 to 2 percent of officers involved in fatal shootings are charged, said Phil Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and a former New Hampshire police officer. </p> <p>“So it’s not too out of the realm of possibilities that every one of those officers was legally justified,” he said, but he worried that the investigations were being conducted in a “pro forma fashion.”</p> <p>In his experience, use-of-force investigations confirm what officers said happened, Stinson said. “They only walk back from that if something sticks out that’s so bizarre that it cannot be rationally explained,” he said. </p> <p>At the same time, Stinson said it was hard to draw statistical inferences from Maine’s shooting numbers due to the small sample size. </p> <p>There have been a handful of attempts to go beyond the reviews from the attorney general’s office and recommend how police could have avoided the use of violence. In 2018, then-Attorney General Janet Mills put together a panel after the state saw 13 police shootings the previous year, nine of them fatal. That panel recommended more training and mental health resources for law enforcement.</p> <p>Then, in 2019, lawmakers created a deadly force review panel to make non-binding recommendations. A number of law enforcement officials, civil rights advocates and domestic violence experts sit on it, but the lawmaker who sponsored the original bill — which was amended before passage — thinks it’s toothless. </p> <p>“It’s weak and dominated by law enforcement,” said state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship. “They don’t have the power to reverse a ruling and call something unjustified.”</p> <p>The ideal solution to Maine’s high rate of police shootings is a two-pronged one, said Michael Kebede, policy counsel for the ACLU of Maine.</p> <p>In addition to changing the attorney general’s standard for investigating shootings, policing practices need reform, he said. Sending trained clinicians to address people in mental distress would be one way to reduce shootings, as well as training officers to prioritize deescalating high-stress situations.</p> <p>A better public safety system would be one that doesn’t send armed officers to every type of crisis, Kebede said.</p> <p>“We need to reduce the role of police in our lives overall,” he said.</p> <script src="https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js" pubname="bangordailynewscom" widgetname="0011r00002SRK6m_6242"> </script> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>More articles from the BDN</em></h3> </div><section id="custom_html-2" class="widget_text below-content widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><pnespwgtplaceholder holdername="embedded_1592276515503"></pnespwgtplaceholder> </div></section><section id="custom_html-20" class="widget_text below-content widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"> <div id="rc-widget-a4c7e9" data-rc-widget data-widget-host="habitat" data-endpoint="//trends.revcontent.com" data-widget-id="165643"></div> </div></section> </div><!-- .entry-content --> <footer class="entry-footer"> </footer><!-- .entry-footer --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-bio-text"> <div class="author-bio-header"> <img alt src="https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2021/06/Lia1-80x80.jpg" class="avatar avatar-80 photo jetpack-lazy-image" height="80" width="80" data-lazy-srcset="https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2021/06/Lia1-160x160.jpg 2x" data-lazy-src="https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2021/06/Lia1-80x80.jpg?is-pending-load=1" srcset=""><noscript><img alt='' src='https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2021/06/Lia1-80x80.jpg' srcset='https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2021/06/Lia1-160x160.jpg 2x' class='avatar avatar-80 photo' height='80' width='80' /></noscript> <div> <h2 class="accent-header"> Lia Russell </h2> </div> </div><!-- .author-bio-header --> <p> Lia Russell is a reporter on the city desk team for the Bangor Daily News and a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School whose recent work has appeared in Strikewave, Defector, and The American Prospect.... <a class="author-link" href="https://bangordailynews.com/author/lrussell/" rel="author"> More by Lia Russell </a> </p> </div><!-- .author-bio-text --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </article><!-- #post-${ID} --> <nav class="navigation post-navigation" role="navigation" aria-label="Posts"> <h2 class="screen-reader-text">Post navigation</h2> <div class="nav-links"><div class="nav-previous"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/15/bdn-maine/secular-franciscans-in-houlton-invite-newcomers-to-pair-of-upcoming-events/" rel="prev"><span class="meta-nav">Previous</span> <span class="post-title">Secular Franciscans in Houlton invite newcomers to pair of upcoming events</span></a></div></div> </nav> <div class="" id="coral_thread"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.src = "https://bangordailynews.coral.coralproject.net/assets/js/embed.js" s.onload = function() { Coral.createStreamEmbed({ id: "coral_thread", autoRender: true, rootURL: "https://bangordailynews.coral.coralproject.net" }); }; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })(); </script> </div><!-- .main-content --> <aside id="secondary" class="widget-area"> <section id="newspack-ads-widget-8" class="widget widget_newspack-ads-widget"><div class="textwidget"><!-- /21682974628/bangordailynews --><div id='div-gpt-ad-611a1435a9691-0'></div></div></section><section id="top-posts-3" class="widget widget_top-posts"><h2 class="widget-title accent-header"><span>Most Read</span></h2><ul> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/14/news/midcoast/popular-midcoast-maine-eatery-is-up-for-sale/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">Popular midcoast Maine eatery is up for sale</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/13/news/portland/young-great-white-shark-tracked-near-maine-beach/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">8-foot great white shark tracked near Maine beach</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/11/news/new-england/nh-hermit-doesnt-think-he-can-go-back-to-his-off-the-grid-life/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">NH hermit doesn't think he can go back to his off-the-grid life</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/11/homestead/you-probably-didnt-know-it-but-your-cat-needs-a-catio-this-summer/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">You probably didn’t know it, but your cat needs a catio this summer</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/14/news/hancock/6-year-old-boy-falls-50-feet-into-water-in-acadia-national-park/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">6-year-old boy falls 50 feet into water in Acadia National Park</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/14/news/bangor/bangor-has-lost-more-residents-than-any-maine-community-since-2010/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">Bangor has lost more residents than any Maine community since 2010</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/15/news/piscataquis/rhode-island-man-airlifted-off-katahdin/" class="bump-view" data-bump-view="tp">Rhode Island man airlifted off Katahdin</a> </li> </ul></section><section id="newspack-ads-widget-15" class="widget widget_newspack-ads-widget"><div class="textwidget"><!-- /21682974628/bangordailynews --><div id='div-gpt-ad-611a1435aa5f4-0'></div></div></section><section id="custom_html-25" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"></div></section></aside><!-- #secondary --> </main><!-- #main --> </section><!-- #primary --> <div id="piano-bottom"></div><div id="piano-bottom-left"></div> <div class='newspack_global_ad global_above_footer'> <!-- /21682974628/bangordailynews --><div id='div-gpt-ad-611a1435aa787-0'></div> </div> </div><!-- #content --> <footer id="colophon" class="site-footer"> <aside class="widget-area footer-widgets" role="complementary" aria-label="Footer"> <div class="wrapper"> <section id="nav_menu-5" class="widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-one-container"><ul id="menu-footer-one" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-2986942" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986942"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/subscribe/">Subscribe</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986943" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986943"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/manage-account/">Manage Print Subscription</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986473" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986473"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/my-account">Manage Digital Subscription</a></li> <li id="menu-item-3028062" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-3028062"><a href="https://bangordailynews.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/">Customer service</a></li> <li id="menu-item-3083688" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-3083688"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/newsletters-2/">Newsletters</a></li> <li id="menu-item-3104544" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3104544"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/support/">Support our mission</a></li> </ul></div></section><section id="nav_menu-6" class="widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-two-container"><ul id="menu-footer-two" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-2986482" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986482"><a href="https://bangordailynews.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360042380972-The-history-of-the-BDN">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-3028028" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3028028"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/contact-us/">Contact us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986484" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986484"><a href="/sitemap_index.xml">Sitemap</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986948" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-privacy-policy menu-item-2986948"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/privacy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986949" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986949"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/terms-of-service/">Terms of Service</a></li> </ul></div></section><section id="nav_menu-7" class="widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-three-container"><ul id="menu-footer-three" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-2986475" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986475"><a href="mailto:jluetjen@bangordailynews.com">Services</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986476" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986476"><a href="https://www.mainenotices.com/">Public Notices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986477" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986477"><a href="https://classifieds.bangordailynews.com/?ref=footer&_ga=2.128907657.425825190.1592087148-346633731.1589997382">Classifieds</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986478" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986478"><a href="http://jobs.bangordailynews.com/">Jobs</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986479" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986479"><a href="https://classifieds.bangordailynews.com/bangor/transportation/search/?ref=footer&_ga=2.123772175.425825190.1592087148-346633731.1589997382">Autos</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986480" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986480"><a href="https://classifieds.bangordailynews.com/me-bangor/real-estate/search/?ref=footer&_ga=2.127785992.425825190.1592087148-346633731.1589997382">Real Estate</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986946" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986946"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/circulars/">Coupons & Deals</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986481" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986481"><a href="https://store.bangordailynews.com/?ref=footer">Photo & Video Store</a></li> </ul></div></section><section id="nav_menu-8" class="widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-four-container"><ul id="menu-footer-four" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-2986940" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986940"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/advertise-with-us/">Advertise with us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986470" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986470"><a href="https://pulsemarketingagency.com/">Pulse Marketing Agency</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986471" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-2986471"><a href="https://s3.amazonaws.com/bdn-data/uploads/PDFs/2019_print_digital_creative_specs.pdf">Creative Guide</a></li> <li id="menu-item-2986941" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-2986941"><a href="https://bangordailynews.com/special-sections-archive/">Special Sections Archive</a></li> </ul></div></section> </div><!-- .wrapper --> </aside><!-- .widget-area --> <div class="site-info"> <div class="wrapper site-info-contain"> <span class="copyright">© 2021 Bangor Publishing Company.</span> <a href="https://newspack.pub/" class="imprint"> Proudly powered by Newspack by Automattic </a> <a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://bangordailynews.com/privacy/">Privacy Policy</a> </div><!-- .wrapper --> </div><!-- .site-info --> </footer><!-- #colophon --> </div><!-- #page --> <script> function hideAds() { jQuery("[class^='pa-global-class']").remove(); jQuery(".pa-global-class").remove(); jQuery("[id^='div-gpt-ad-9970999392379-0']").remove(); jQuery("#div-gpt-ad-9970999392379-0").remove(); // Hide SCAIP if Tier 1 subscriber var scaip = document.querySelectorAll('.scaip'), i = 0, l = scaip.length; for (i; i < l; i++) { scaip[i].style.display = 'none'; } // Hide AnyClip var d=function(g){ var f=document.querySelectorAll(g); return f.length!=0?(f.length==1?f[0]:f):null }; if(window.lrePlayer) { var b = lrePlayer.player(); b.dispose(); } var c=d(".ac-lre-player-ph"); if(c){ c.parentNode.removeChild(c) } var a=d("script[id='lre-player-widget']"); if(a){ a.parentNode.removeChild(a) } var anyclip1 = document.querySelectorAll('.ac-lre-player-ph'), i = 0, l = anyclip1.length; for (i; i < l; i++) { anyclip1[i].style.display = 'none'; } } function isSubscriber(rids) { var cookie_name = "bdn_subscriber"; var dc = document.cookie; var prefix = cookie_name + "="; var begin = dc.indexOf("; " + prefix); if (begin == -1) { begin = dc.indexOf(prefix); if (begin != 0) return null; } else { begin += 2; var end = document.cookie.indexOf(";", begin); if (end == -1) { end = dc.length; } } // because unescape has been deprecated, replaced with decodeURI // return unescape(dc.substring(begin + prefix.length, end)); var rid = decodeURI(dc.substring(begin + prefix.length, end)); if(rid){ var rids = JSON.parse(rids);// here data is your response for (var key in rids) { if(rid == rids[key]){ return true; } } } } // Junk code to check for cookie every second and remove ads if exists // Until we can find a way to break the heavy handed cache, this is the best we can do function CheckSubscription(rid) { var bdnCookie = isSubscriber(rid); if (bdnCookie) { hideAds(); return true; } } jQuery(window).load(function() { (function ($) { $.ajax ({ url: '/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php', type: 'POST', dataType: 'JSON', data: { // the value of data.action is the part AFTER 'wp_ajax_' in // the add_action ('wp_ajax_xxx', 'yyy') in the PHP above action: 'get_subscriber_rids' }, success: function (resp) { var x = 0; var intervalId = window.setInterval(function(){ var isSubscriber = CheckSubscription(resp.data); // Check a maximum of 10 times = 10 seconds x = x + 1; if(x == 10){ clearInterval(intervalId); } }, 1000); }, error: function (xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { console.log('error'); }, }) ; })(jQuery) ; }); </script> <script> jQuery( document ).ready(function($) { var url = $('.author-avatar .partner-logo').attr('data-url'); if (url != ''){ $('.author-avatar .partner-logo').wrap(function() { var link = $('<a/>'); link.attr({'href': url, 'target':'_blank'}); link.text($(this).text()); return link; }); } }); </script> <!-- Mather Economics --> <script> //var element = document.querySelector('meta[property~="og:type"]'); //var type = element && element.getAttribute("content"); //var author = jQuery('meta[property=og:type]').attr('content'); window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; dataLayer.push({ documentTitle: 'Since 2015, Maine has had highest rate of fatal police shootings in New England', articleId: '3122830', categories: 'news', articleType: 'post', pageType: 'post', author: 'Lia Russell', articlePublishTime: '2021-08-16T01:00:00.000Z', articleUpdateTime: '2021-08-15T14:51:12.000Z', hierarchy: 'news', section: 'news', characterCount: '9301', wordCount: '1495', email: '' }); </script><script type="text/javascript" src="https://assets.revcontent.com/master/delivery.js" defer="defer"></script> <script> ( function() { var elementSelector = 'a.share-facebook'; var elements = Array.prototype.slice.call( document.querySelectorAll( elementSelector ) ); for ( var i = 0; i < elements.length; ++i ) { elements[i].addEventListener( 'click', function( event ) { if (event.currentTarget.matches(elementSelector)) { gtag( 'event', 'social share', { event_category: 'NTG social', event_label: 'facebook', } ); }; } ); } } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var elementSelector = 'a.share-twitter'; var elements = Array.prototype.slice.call( document.querySelectorAll( elementSelector ) ); for ( var i = 0; i < elements.length; ++i ) { elements[i].addEventListener( 'click', function( event ) { if (event.currentTarget.matches(elementSelector)) { gtag( 'event', 'social share', { event_category: 'NTG social', event_label: 'twitter', } ); }; } ); } } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var elementSelector = 'a.share-jetpack-whatsapp'; var elements = Array.prototype.slice.call( document.querySelectorAll( elementSelector ) ); for ( var i = 0; i < elements.length; ++i ) { elements[i].addEventListener( 'click', function( event ) { if (event.currentTarget.matches(elementSelector)) { gtag( 'event', 'social share', { event_category: 'NTG social', event_label: 'whatsapp', } ); }; } ); } } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var elementSelector = 'a.share-linkedin'; var elements = Array.prototype.slice.call( document.querySelectorAll( elementSelector ) ); for ( var i = 0; i < elements.length; ++i ) { elements[i].addEventListener( 'click', function( event ) { if (event.currentTarget.matches(elementSelector)) { gtag( 'event', 'social share', { event_category: 'NTG social', event_label: 'linkedin', } ); }; } ); } } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var scrollPercent = 25; var eventSent = false; var reportEvent = function(){ if ( eventSent ) { window.removeEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); return; } var scrollPos = ( window.pageYOffset || window.scrollY ) + window.innerHeight; var documentHeight = document.body.clientHeight; if ( ( ( scrollPos / documentHeight ) * 100 ) >= scrollPercent ) { eventSent = true; gtag( 'event', '25%', { event_category: 'NTG article milestone', event_label: 'Since 2015, Maine has had highest rate of fatal police shootings in New England', value: scrollPercent, non_interaction: true, } ); } } // Fire initially - page might be loaded with scroll offset. window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', reportEvent ); window.addEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var scrollPercent = 50; var eventSent = false; var reportEvent = function(){ if ( eventSent ) { window.removeEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); return; } var scrollPos = ( window.pageYOffset || window.scrollY ) + window.innerHeight; var documentHeight = document.body.clientHeight; if ( ( ( scrollPos / documentHeight ) * 100 ) >= scrollPercent ) { eventSent = true; gtag( 'event', '50%', { event_category: 'NTG article milestone', event_label: 'Since 2015, Maine has had highest rate of fatal police shootings in New England', value: scrollPercent, non_interaction: true, } ); } } // Fire initially - page might be loaded with scroll offset. window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', reportEvent ); window.addEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); } )(); </script> <script> ( function() { var scrollPercent = 100; var eventSent = false; var reportEvent = function(){ if ( eventSent ) { window.removeEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); return; } var scrollPos = ( window.pageYOffset || window.scrollY ) + window.innerHeight; var documentHeight = document.body.clientHeight; if ( ( ( scrollPos / documentHeight ) * 100 ) >= scrollPercent ) { eventSent = true; gtag( 'event', '100%', { event_category: 'NTG article milestone', event_label: 'Since 2015, Maine has had highest rate of fatal police shootings in New England', value: scrollPercent, non_interaction: true, } ); } } // Fire initially - page might be loaded with scroll offset. window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', reportEvent ); window.addEventListener( 'scroll', reportEvent ); } )(); </script> <!-- START Parse.ly Include: Standard --> <script data-cfasync="false" id="parsely-cfg" data-parsely-site="bangordailynews.com" src="//cdn.parsely.com/keys/bangordailynews.com/p.js"></script> <!-- END Parse.ly Include: Standard --> <script> ( function ( body ) { 'use strict'; body.className = body.className.replace( /\btribe-no-js\b/, 'tribe-js' ); } )( document.body ); </script> <script type="application/javascript"> (function () { window.PianoESPConfig = { id: 232 } tp = window["tp"] || []; tp.push(["setAid", "U1S2txQ29t"]); tp.push(["setEndpoint", "https://buy.tinypass.com/api/v3"]); tp.push(["setCxenseSiteId", "1138596843139068557"]); tp.push(["setUseTinypassAccounts", false ]); tp.push(["setUsePianoIdUserProvider", true ]); tp.push(["setCustomVariable", "page_type", "post"]); tp.push(["setContentCreated", "2021-08-16T05:00:00"]); tp.push(["setContentAuthor", "Lia Russell"]); tp.push(["init", function () { var buttons = document.getElementsByClassName("wp_piano_id_button"); tp.pianoId.init({ loggedIn: function () { for (var i = 0; i < buttons.length; i++) { buttons[i].classList.add('hide'); } }, loggedOut: function () { location.href = location.href; } }); if (!tp.user.isUserValid()){ for (var i = 0; i < buttons.length; i++) { var button = buttons[i]; button.classList.remove('hide'); button.addEventListener("click", function (evt) { evt.preventDefault(); tp.pianoId.show(); }); } } tp.experience.init(); }]); function onCheckoutClose(event) { if (event && event.state === "checkoutCompleted") { location.reload(); } } function onExternalCheckoutComplete() { location.reload(); } tp.push(["addHandler", "checkoutClose", onCheckoutClose]); tp.push(["addHandler", "externalCheckoutComplete", onExternalCheckoutComplete]); (function() { var a = document.createElement("script"); a.type = "text/javascript"; a.async = true; a.src = "//buy.tinypass.com/api/tinypass.min.js"; var b = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; b.parentNode.insertBefore(a, b) })(); })(); </script> <script> /* <![CDATA[ */var tribe_l10n_datatables = {"aria":{"sort_ascending":": activate to sort column ascending","sort_descending":": activate to sort column descending"},"length_menu":"Show _MENU_ entries","empty_table":"No data available in table","info":"Showing _START_ to _END_ of _TOTAL_ entries","info_empty":"Showing 0 to 0 of 0 entries","info_filtered":"(filtered from _MAX_ total entries)","zero_records":"No matching records found","search":"Search:","all_selected_text":"All items on this page were selected. ","select_all_link":"Select all pages","clear_selection":"Clear Selection.","pagination":{"all":"All","next":"Next","previous":"Previous"},"select":{"rows":{"0":"","_":": Selected %d rows","1":": Selected 1 row"}},"datepicker":{"dayNames":["Sunday","Monday","Tuesday","Wednesday","Thursday","Friday","Saturday"],"dayNamesShort":["Sun","Mon","Tue","Wed","Thu","Fri","Sat"],"dayNamesMin":["S","M","T","W","T","F","S"],"monthNames":["January","February","March","April","May","June","July","August","September","October","November","December"],"monthNamesShort":["January","February","March","April","May","June","July","August","September","October","November","December"],"monthNamesMin":["Jan","Feb","Mar","Apr","May","Jun","Jul","Aug","Sep","Oct","Nov","Dec"],"nextText":"Next","prevText":"Prev","currentText":"Today","closeText":"Done","today":"Today","clear":"Clear"}};/* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript"> window.WPCOM_sharing_counts = {"https:\/\/bangordailynews.com\/2021\/08\/16\/news\/since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england\/":3122830}; </script> <div id="sharing_email" style="display: none;"> <form action="/2021/08/16/news/since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england/" method="post"> <label for="target_email">Send to Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="target_email" id="target_email" value="" /> <label for="source_name">Your Name</label> <input type="text" name="source_name" id="source_name" value="" /> <label for="source_email">Your Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="source_email" id="source_email" value="" /> <input type="text" id="jetpack-source_f_name" name="source_f_name" class="input" value="" size="25" autocomplete="off" title="This field is for validation and should not be changed" /> <img style="float: right; display: none" class="loading" src="https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/images/loading.gif" alt="loading" width="16" height="16" /> <input type="submit" value="Send Email" class="sharing_send" /> <a rel="nofollow" href="#cancel" class="sharing_cancel" role="button">Cancel</a> <div class="errors errors-1" style="display: none;"> Post was not sent - check your email addresses! </div> <div class="errors errors-2" style="display: none;"> Email check failed, please try again </div> <div class="errors errors-3" style="display: none;"> Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email. </div> </form> </div> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/10.0/_inc/build/photon/photon.min.js' id='jetpack-photon-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/ad-lite-experience/assets/js/frontend.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='ad_lite_experience-frontend-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bdn-donation-functionality/assets/dist/js/slick.min.js?ver=5.8' id='slick-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bdn-events-functionality/assets/dist/js/bdn-events-min.js?ver=210715-202002' id='bdn_events-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bdn-events-functionality/assets/dist/js/lity.min.js?ver=5.8' id='lity-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bdn-misc-tweaks/assets/js/frontend.js?ver=1.0.12' id='bdn_misc_tweaks-frontend-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bpc-audience/assets/js/frontend.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='bdn_subscription_promotion-frontend-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/bpc-audience/assets/js/jquery.thermometer.js?ver=1.0.0' id='bdn_subscription_promotion-thermometer-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/js/frontend.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-frontend-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/chartjs/Chart.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-chartjs-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/chartjs/utils.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-chartjs-utils-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/raphael.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-raphael-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/mousewheel.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-mousewheel-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/chroma.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-chroma-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/jquery.mapael.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-mapeal-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/maps/maine-counties.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-maine-map-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/covid-19-dashboard/assets/map/maps/usa_states.js?ver=1.0.0' id='covid_19_dashboard-usa-map-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/newspack-listings/dist/assets.js?ver=1.2.0' id='newspack-listings-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/regenerator-runtime.min.js' id='regenerator-runtime-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/wp-polyfill.min.js' id='wp-polyfill-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/dist/dom-ready.min.js' id='wp-dom-ready-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/dist/vendor/lodash.min.js' id='lodash-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='lodash-js-after'> window.lodash = _.noConflict(); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/dist/url.min.js' id='wp-url-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/newspack-popups/includes/../dist/view.js?ver=1628627787' id='newspack-popups-view-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/staff-directory/assets/js/frontend.min.js?ver=1.0.0' id='staff_directory-frontend-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='advanced-ads-sticky-footer-js-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var advanced_ads_sticky_settings = {"check_position_fixed":"","sticky_class":"bango-sticky","placements":["left-sidebar","right-sidebar"]}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-sticky-ads/public/assets/js/sticky.js?ver=1.8.1' id='advanced-ads-sticky-footer-js-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='newspack-amp-fallback-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var newspackScreenReaderText = {"open_search":"Open Search","close_search":"Close Search","expand_comments":"Expand Comments","collapse_comments":"Collapse Comments","show_order_details":"Show details","hide_order_details":"Hide details"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/themes/newspack-theme/js/dist/amp-fallback.js?ver=1.43.1' id='newspack-amp-fallback-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='newspack-amp-fallback-sponsors-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var newspackScreenReaderText = {"open_info":"Learn More","close_info":"Close"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/themes/newspack-theme/js/dist/amp-fallback-newspack-sponsors.js?ver=1.43.1' id='newspack-amp-fallback-sponsors-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='advadsTrackingScript-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var advadsTracking = {"impressionActionName":"aatrack-records","clickActionName":"aatrack-click","targetClass":"bango-target","blogId":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/assets/js/dist/tracking.min.js?ver=2.0.1' id='advadsTrackingScript-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/advanced-ads-tracking/public/assets/js/dist/delayed.min.js?ver=2.0.1' id='advadsTrackingDelayed-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/vendor/automattic/jetpack-lazy-images/src/../dist/intersection-observer.js?ver=1.1.3' id='jetpack-lazy-images-polyfill-intersectionobserver-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='jetpack-lazy-images-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var jetpackLazyImagesL10n = {"loading_warning":"Images are still loading. Please cancel your print and try again."}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://bangordailynews.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/vendor/automattic/jetpack-lazy-images/src/../dist/lazy-images.js?ver=1.1.3' id='jetpack-lazy-images-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/c/5.8/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js' id='wp-embed-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.js' id='amp-runtime-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-access-latest.js' id='amp-access-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-animation-latest.js' id='amp-animation-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-bind-latest.js' id='amp-bind-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-position-observer-latest.js' id='amp-position-observer-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='jetpack_related-posts-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var related_posts_js_options = {"post_heading":"h4"}; var related_posts_js_options = {"post_heading":"h4"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/10.0/_inc/build/related-posts/related-posts.min.js' id='jetpack_related-posts-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='sharing-js-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var sharing_js_options = {"lang":"en","counts":"1","is_stats_active":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/10.0/_inc/build/sharedaddy/sharing.min.js' id='sharing-js-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='sharing-js-js-after'> var windowOpen; ( function () { function matches( el, sel ) { return !! ( el.matches && el.matches( sel ) || el.msMatchesSelector && el.msMatchesSelector( sel ) ); } document.body.addEventListener( 'click', function ( event ) { if ( ! event.target ) { return; } var el; if ( matches( event.target, 'a.share-twitter' ) ) { el = event.target; } else if ( event.target.parentNode && matches( event.target.parentNode, 'a.share-twitter' ) ) { el = event.target.parentNode; } if ( el ) { event.preventDefault(); // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( typeof windowOpen !== 'undefined' ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( el.getAttribute( 'href' ), 'wpcomtwitter', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=350' ); return false; } } ); } )(); var windowOpen; ( function () { function matches( el, sel ) { return !! ( el.matches && el.matches( sel ) || el.msMatchesSelector && el.msMatchesSelector( sel ) ); } document.body.addEventListener( 'click', function ( event ) { if ( ! event.target ) { return; } var el; if ( matches( event.target, 'a.share-facebook' ) ) { el = event.target; } else if ( event.target.parentNode && matches( event.target.parentNode, 'a.share-facebook' ) ) { el = event.target.parentNode; } if ( el ) { event.preventDefault(); // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( typeof windowOpen !== 'undefined' ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( el.getAttribute( 'href' ), 'wpcomfacebook', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=400' ); return false; } } ); } )(); </script> <script> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script> // Set cookie name, If empty give it the default var cookie_name = 'bdn_subscriber' ? 'bdn_subscriber' : 'bdn_subscriber'; //document.cookie = cookie_name + "=test;domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/"; /** * Piano Login/Logout button handling. */ ( function() { var logout = document.getElementsByClassName( 'wp_piano_logout_button' ); var login = document.getElementsByClassName( 'wp_piano_id_button' ); function piano_add_logout_listener() { for ( var i = 0; i < logout.length; ++i ) { logout[ i ].addEventListener( 'click', function(evt) { evt.preventDefault(); // Remove the ad-lite experience cookie when the user logs out document.cookie = cookie_name + "=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/;"; //document.cookie = cookie_name +"=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/;"; tp.pianoId.logout(); jQuery('.scaip').show(); } ); } } function piano_handle_login_logout_buttons() { if ( tp.pianoId.isUserValid() ) { for ( var i = 0; i < logout.length; ++i ) { logout[ i ].classList.remove( 'hide' ); } for ( var i = 0; i < logout.length; ++i ) { login[ i ].classList.add( 'hide' ); } // Populate cookie with rid //piano_user_experience(); } else { for ( var i = 0; i < logout.length; ++i ) { logout[ i ].classList.add( 'hide' ); } for ( var i = 0; i < logout.length; ++i ) { login[ i ].classList.remove( 'hide' ); } console.log(cookie_name); // Make sure the cookie is removed document.cookie = cookie_name + "=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/;"; //document.cookie = cookie_name + "=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/;"; } } function piano_add_subscriber_tag() { var user_status = 'nonsubscriber'; if ( tp.pianoId.isUserValid() ) { user_status = 'subscriber'; } tp.push( [ 'setTags', [ user_status ] ] ); } function piano_password_reset() { if ( '/' !== document.location.pathname ) { return; } // Password can be reset only if user is anonymous if (!tp.user.isUserValid()) { // If URL has reset_token parameter var tokenMatch = location.search.match(/reset_token=([A-Za-z0-9]+)/); if (tokenMatch) { // Get value of the token var token = tokenMatch[1]; // Present password reset form with the found token tp.pianoId.show({ 'resetPasswordToken': token, loggedIn: function () { // Once user logs in - refresh the page location.reload(); } }); } } } // Ad-lite experience // If user is a subscriber, add cookie with resource id function piano_user_experience() { if ( tp.pianoId.isUserValid() ) { tp.api.callApi('/access/list', {}, function (data) { if (typeof data.data != "undefined") { // Loop through all possible access objects for (var i in data.data) { // Was access granted? if (data.data[i].granted) { // Get the resource id, put into a browser cookie for ad-lite experience // note: Super Cool Ad Inserter checks for this cookie in function scaip_maybe_insert_shortcode found in file /plugins/super-cool-ad-inserter/inc/scaip-shortcode-inserter.php if(data.data[i].resource.rid){ document.cookie = cookie_name + "="+data.data[i].resource.rid+";domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/"; document.cookie = "uid" + "="+data.data[i].user.uid+";domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/"; // Action exclusivity?? //document.cookie = cookie_name + "="+data.data[i].resource.rid+";domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/"; var rid = data.data[i].resource.rid; } } } } }); } else { // Make sure the subscriber cookie is removed if user is logged out. document.cookie = cookie_name + "=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/;"; //document.cookie = cookie_name + "=; expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC;domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/;"; } } tp.push( [ 'init', piano_add_logout_listener ] ); tp.push( [ 'init', piano_handle_login_logout_buttons ] ); tp.push( [ 'init', piano_add_subscriber_tag ] ); tp.push( [ 'init', piano_password_reset ] ); // Added for ad-lite experience tp.push( [ 'init', piano_user_experience ] ); tp.push( [ 'addHandler', 'loggedIn', piano_handle_login_logout_buttons ] ); tp.push( [ 'addHandler', 'loggedOut', piano_handle_login_logout_buttons ] ); tp.push( [ 'addHandler', 'loginSuccess', piano_handle_login_logout_buttons ] ); } )(); // Trigger page refresh after users login tp = window.tp || []; // Hook execute when login was successful tp.push(['addHandler', 'loginSuccess', function () { // Get list of all access data tp.api.callApi('/access/list', {}, function (data) { if (typeof data.data != "undefined") { // Loop through all possible access objects for (var i in data.data) { // Was access granted? if (data.data[i].granted) { // Get the resource id, put into a browser cookie for ad-lite experience // note: Super Cool Ad Inserter checks for this cookie in function scaip_maybe_insert_shortcode found in file /plugins/super-cool-ad-inserter/inc/scaip-shortcode-inserter.php if(data.data[i].resource.rid){ document.cookie = cookie_name + "="+data.data[i].resource.rid+";domain=.bangordailynews.com;path=/"; //document.cookie = cookie_name + "="+data.data[i].resource.rid+";domain=.newspackstaging.com;path=/"; } // All good, user just logged in, we can close the offer tp.offer.close(); location.reload(); } } } }); }]); </script> <script data-amp-plus-allowed> googletag.cmd.push(function() { var ad_config = {"network_code":"21682974628","disable_initial_load":true}; var all_ad_units = {"div-gpt-ad-611a14359e044-0":{"name":"bdn_ear_lt","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[180,80]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"ear_left"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a14359e4dc-0":{"name":"bdn_ear_rt","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[180,80]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"ear_right"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a1435a647d-0":{"name":"header_global","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[970,250],[970,90],[728,90],[300,250],[120,120],[1,1]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"top"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a1435a879d-0":{"name":"In-content 3","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,250]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"inline"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a1435a9691-0":{"name":"global_rail_top","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,250]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"top"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a1435aa5f4-0":{"name":"global_rail_middle","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,600],[160,600]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"middle"},"sticky":false},"div-gpt-ad-611a1435aa787-0":{"name":"footer_global","code":"bangordailynews","sizes":[[728,90],[300,250],[1,1]],"targeting":{"slug":"since-2015-maine-has-had-highest-rate-of-fatal-police-shootings-in-new-england","category":["news"],"ID":3122830,"pos":"remnant"},"sticky":false}}; var defined_ad_units = {}; for ( var container_id in all_ad_units ) { var ad_unit = all_ad_units[ container_id ]; // Only set up ad units that are present on the page. if ( ! document.querySelector( '#' + container_id ) ) { continue; } defined_ad_units[ container_id ] = googletag.defineSlot( '/' + ad_config['network_code'] + '/' + ad_unit['code'], ad_unit['sizes'], container_id ).addService( googletag.pubads() ); for ( var target_key in ad_unit['targeting'] ) { defined_ad_units[ container_id ].setTargeting( target_key, ad_unit['targeting'][ target_key ] ); } /** * Configure responsive ads. * Ads wider than the viewport should not show. */ // Get all of the unique ad widths. var unique_widths = {}; ad_unit['sizes'].forEach( function( size ) { unique_widths[ size[0] ] = []; } ); // For each width, get all of the sizes equal-to-or-smaller than it. for ( width in unique_widths ) { ad_unit['sizes'].forEach( function( size ) { if ( size[0] <= width ) { unique_widths[ width ].push( size ); } } ); } // Build and set the responsive mapping. // @see https://developers.google.com/doubleclick-gpt/guides/ad-sizes#responsive_ads var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping(); var mobile_cutoff = 500; // As a rule of thumb, let's say mobile ads are <500px wide and desktop ads are >=500px wide. var smallest_ad_width = Math.min.apply( Math, Object.keys( unique_widths ).map( Number ) ); var largest_ad_width = Math.max.apply( Math, Object.keys( unique_widths ).map( Number ) ); // If the smallest width is mobile size and the largest width is desktop size, // we want to use some logic to prevent displaying mobile ads on desktop. if ( smallest_ad_width < mobile_cutoff && largest_ad_width >= mobile_cutoff ) { for ( width in unique_widths ) { // On viewports < 500px wide, include all ads smaller than the viewport. if ( parseInt( width ) < mobile_cutoff ) { mapping.addSize( [ parseInt( width ), 0 ], unique_widths[ width ] ); // On viewports >= 500px wide, only include ads with widths >= 500px. } else { var desktopAds = []; for ( array_index in unique_widths[ width ] ) { ad_size = unique_widths[ width ][ array_index ]; if ( ad_size[0] >= mobile_cutoff ) { desktopAds.push( ad_size ); } } mapping.addSize( [ parseInt( width ), 0 ], desktopAds ); } } // If the sizes don't contain both mobile and desktop ad sizes, // we can just display any ad that is smaller than the viewport. } else { for ( width in unique_widths ) { mapping.addSize( [ parseInt( width ), 0 ], unique_widths[ width ] ); } } // Sticky ads should only be shown on mobile (screen width <=600px). if ( ad_unit['sticky'] ) { mapping.addSize( [600, 0], [] ); } // On viewports smaller than the smallest ad size, don't show any ads. mapping.addSize( [0, 0], [] ); defined_ad_units[ container_id ].defineSizeMapping( mapping.build() ); } if ( ad_config['disable_initial_load'] ) { googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); } googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().enableLazyLoad( { fetchMarginPercent: 500, // Fetch slots within 5 viewports. renderMarginPercent: 200, // Render slots within 2 viewports. mobileScaling: 2.0 // Double the above values on mobile. } ); googletag.enableServices(); for ( var container_id in defined_ad_units ) { googletag.display( container_id ); } } ); </script> <script> !function(a9,a,p,s,t,A,g){if(a[a9])return;function q(c,r){a[a9]._Q.push([c,r])}a[a9]={init:function(){q("i",arguments)},fetchBids:function(){q("f",arguments)},setDisplayBids:function(){},targetingKeys:function(){return[]},_Q:[]};A=p.createElement(s);A.async=!0;A.src=t;g=p.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];g.parentNode.insertBefore(A,g)}("apstag",window,document,"script","//c.amazon-adsystem.com/aax2/apstag.js"); apstag.init( { pubID: 'b9cc9a74-23ed-483b-9eb8-000dee4af668', adServer: 'googletag', bidTimeout: 2e3 } ); var newspack_uam_all_units = [{"slotID":"div-gpt-ad-611a14359e044-0","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[180,80]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-ad-611a14359e4dc-0","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[180,80]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-bangordailynews-611a1435a647d-970x250","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[970,250],[970,90],[728,90],[300,250],[120,120],[1,1]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-bangordailynews-611a1435a879d-300x250","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,250]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-ad-611a1435a9691-0","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,250]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-ad-611a1435aa5f4-0","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[300,600],[160,600]]},{"slotID":"div-gpt-bangordailynews-611a1435aa787-728x90","slotName":"\/21682974628\/bangordailynews","sizes":[[728,90],[300,250],[1,1]]}]; var newspack_uam_available_units = []; for ( var i = 0; i < newspack_uam_all_units.length; ++i ) { if ( ! document.querySelector( '#' + newspack_uam_all_units[ i ]['slotID'] ) ) { continue; } newspack_uam_available_units.push( newspack_uam_all_units[i] ); } apstag.fetchBids( { slots: newspack_uam_available_units }, function( bids ) { // set apstag bids, then trigger the first request to DFP googletag.cmd.push( function() { apstag.setDisplayBids(); googletag.pubads().refresh(); } ); } ); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202133.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:10.0',blog:'38606143',post:'3122830',tz:'-4',srv:'bangordailynews.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '38606143', '3122830' ]); </script> <script>var advads_tracking_ads = {};var advads_tracking_urls = {};var advads_tracking_methods = {};var advads_tracking_parallel = {};var advads_tracking_linkbases = {};</script> </body> </html>