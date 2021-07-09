PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The man fatally shot by police Thursday during a Presque Isle standoff has been identified.

Shannon Wilcox, 53, was shot by Sgt. Matthew Cummings of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, according to Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office.

The standoff began around noon when Presque Isle police were called to an area at 174 Main St., behind Cook Florist, where Wilcox was reported to be shooting a handgun.

Officers responded with backup from Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and several other municipal units, and said they saw Wilcox firing into the air and the ground, Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said.

Wilcox refused to give up his gun or to speak with law enforcement. Officers negotiated with him for about 50 minutes, at which point he allegedly threatened police with the firearm and was fatally shot by the deputy, Kelly said.

Traffic was blocked on part of Main Street during the standoff and was diverted around the University of Maine at Presque Isle campus, as officers urged people to stay away.

As a safety measure the university was put under lockdown, with people told to shelter in place until the incident ended around 2 p.m.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the case, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Cummings has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said.