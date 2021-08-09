Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s across the state, with patchy fog likely to roll in overnight. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 165 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. One new death was reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 901.
With election approaching, Maine-New Hampshire pandemic comparisons resurface in governor’s race
Eminent domain action can be a ‘nuclear blast,’ law school professor says
Stockton Springs residents grapple with short-term rentals
Maine’s public houses contributed to the Revolution and advanced women’s right to vote
When it comes to defending their food, tiny hummingbirds have big attitudes
In other Maine news …
Sheriff’s deputy involved in Raymond car collision
1 arrested in shooting at Harlow Street business
Former UMaine coach headlines speakers list at women’s basketball coaches clinic
Maryland woman dies while hiking in Maine’s western mountains