In this May 15, 2021, file photo, an ice cream shop advertises for help in Bar Harbor. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s across the state, with patchy fog likely to roll in overnight. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 165 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. One new death was reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 901.

With election approaching, Maine-New Hampshire pandemic comparisons resurface in governor’s race

Eminent domain action can be a ‘nuclear blast,’ law school professor says

Stockton Springs residents grapple with short-term rentals

Maine’s public houses contributed to the Revolution and advanced women’s right to vote

When it comes to defending their food, tiny hummingbirds have big attitudes

In other Maine news …

Sheriff’s deputy involved in Raymond car collision

1 arrested in shooting at Harlow Street business

Former UMaine coach headlines speakers list at women’s basketball coaches clinic

Maryland woman dies while hiking in Maine’s western mountains