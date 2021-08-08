A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a 2-car collision on Rte 302 in Raymond on Saturday morning.

Deputy Daniel Place — who was not responding to a call or operating in an emergency capacity — was eastbound in a 2018 Chevy Tahoe toward Naples when the crash occurred, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Christopher Huntress, 23, of Naples — driving a 2006 Ford Superduty — was at a standstill in eastbound traffic toward Windham due to an unrelated crash.

To escape the gridlock, Huntress made a U-turn to go into the westbound lane and pulled out in front of Place’s cruiser causing Place to strike the passenger side of Huntress’ vehicle, officials said. As a result of the collision, both vehicles careened off the side of the road.

Huntress and his passenger were uninjured while Place was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. He has since been released, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.