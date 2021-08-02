Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with rain and scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Another death was reported, leaving the death toll at 890.

Maine will publicly share information about COVID-19 vaccination rates among K-12 teachers and students this fall amid a renewed effort to increase vaccination rates as schools prepare to return to in-person learning.





At the heart of the issue is the Atlantic salmon, an iconic fish that once dominated rivers across the country but whose wild population is now limited to Maine.

Statewide, about two-thirds of the state’s solar capacity has been installed since the 2019 law change expanding the incentives.

It will bring political complexity, and development is likely years away and reliant on a well-heeled developer willing to navigate the city’s strong working waterfront identity.

Supplies aren’t likely to return to normal until next year, experts said, and those disruptions have caused some businesses to curtail hours or limit menus and other choices for consumers.

While bookings for 2021 are almost completely filled throughout the state, making sure guests are vaccinated or wearing masks can be a tricky situation to manage.

With the promise of frequent changes to the mask rules as health officials monitor the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, some schools in The County will have to wait until the last minute to make the call on whether to require masks or leave the choice up to parents.

With teacher assistance and city approval, eighth-graders worked with an award-winning Maine artist to make a four-panel mural.

In other Maine news

A poverty-fighting program in Capehart is helping parents find full-time work

Waterboro man and 12-year-old boy killed by car that careens into diner parking lot

Former UMaine hockey captain, assistant coach Ben Guite to helm Maine Mariners