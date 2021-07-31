A man and a 12-year-old boy were struck and killed on Saturday morning by a car whose driver veered off a road and into a parking lot of an East Waterboro diner where patrons were waiting for tables.

Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, were outside the Cozi Corner Cafe with their families just after 9 a.m. when a car driven by Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro, went off state Route 5, hit the restaurant’s sign and continued on, sending customers rushing to avoid it, York County Sheriff William King said in a statement.

Schepis and Stephenson, both of Waterboro, were struck by the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Stoddard’s car continued further and hit a truck. The driver was taken to a Biddeford hospital, where he was treated and released, according to King. Nobody else was injured.

Police from Saco and Old Orchard Beach are reconstructing the crash, which is still being investigated. The road was reopened around 1:40 p.m. The Cozi Corner Cafe said on its Facebook page that it would be closed on Sunday.