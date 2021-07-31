This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 91 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 70,463, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70,372 on Friday.

Of those, 51,410 have been confirmed positive, while 19,053 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,045. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 999 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 0.68 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 526.47.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 80.9, up from 77.9 a day ago, up from 60.7 a week ago and up from 24.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

A man in his 50s from Waldo County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 900.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,149 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 16.06 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,497), Aroostook (1,984), Cumberland (17,531), Franklin (1,416), Hancock (1,424), Kennebec (6,739), Knox (1,195), Lincoln (1,114), Oxford (3,697), Penobscot (6,506), Piscataquis (606), Sagadahoc (1,487), Somerset (2,341), Waldo (1,126), Washington (964) and York (13,834) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 696 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 766,516 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 815,474 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 103 new cases on Saturday and no deaths. Vermont reported 59 new cases and one death, while Massachusetts reported 931 new cases and three deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 34,948,534 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 613,031 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.