This story will be updated.

Another 111 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

That comes as Maine, and the rest of the nation, has seen a resurgence in virus cases following the steady fall in virus transmission after the spring’s vaccine drive. Health officials have largely attributed this most recent surge to the more infectious delta variant spreading among the large unvaccinated population.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 70,372, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70,261 on Thursday.

Of those, 51,345 have been confirmed positive, while 19,027 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 999. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 937 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 0.83 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 525.79.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 78, up from 69.4 a day ago, up from 58.7 a week ago and up from 23.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 899.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,141 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 16 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,494), Aroostook (1,976), Cumberland (17,510), Franklin (1,415), Hancock (1,420), Kennebec (6,732), Knox (1,193), Lincoln (1,113), Oxford (3,693), Penobscot (6,489), Piscataquis (605), Sagadahoc (1,487), Somerset (2,336), Waldo (1,120), Washington (962) and York (13,821) counties. Information about where an additional seven cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 740 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 765,195 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 809,888 have received a final dose.

As As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 34,754,758 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 612,129 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.