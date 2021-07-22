Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another five Mainers have died and 47 more COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. That brings the statewide death toll to 887.

COVID-19 cases have tripled over the past two weeks among the unvaccinated. The number of cases of respiratory illnesses, with symptoms similar to influenza, are on the rise.





A recent study found that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine may not be as efficient at providing protection against the new delta variant of the coronavirus.

Maddox Williams, 3, is shown in an undated family photograph. His mother is charged in his death last month. The boy’s death was one of four in Maine last month of young children that have focused new attention on the state’s child welfare system.

That initial reluctance to provide information highlights the frustration many have felt as the state looks for answers about a spate of children’s deaths.

An Atlantic salmon is seen at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland in this November 2014 file photo.

Those earmarks range from $38,000 to upgrade public bathrooms in Greenville to $94 million for the Coburn Gore border crossing.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is once again accepting proposals from companies who can remove 27,000 tons of carpet-like material from an abandoned property in Warren.

The mountains of carpet-like material arrived on the site around 1998, when the state allowed the rifle range’s owner to bring it in from Auburn.

The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Houlton.

The extended closure means that while Americans living in border communities such as Maine’s Aroostook County may travel into Canada, Canadians cannot do the same for another month at least.

A Millinocket shopping plaza has sold for more than double its assessed value to a New Hampshire real estate investment company.

Northeast Living LLC has purchased the Northern Shopping Plaza on Central Street for $1.6 million.

Finn, a 5-year-old Bernese mountain dog, back at home after being stolen as part of a truck theft in Presque Isle.

Finn was uninjured from the entire ordeal, only hungry from having missed dinner.

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, workers pound stakes to mark land on an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor that has been recently widened to make way for new utility poles, near Bingham.

The order, approved by both the House and the Senate, doesn’t carry the force of law, but it could have an effect on the lawsuit in Superior Court.

In other Maine news

Maine police seize 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake

Maine hospitals boost wages to attract workers in ‘fiercely’ competitive labor market

Bar Harbor to further restrict cruise ship traffic

Report predicts a record $75M in political ad spending in Maine in 2022 cycle

Unity College enrollment doubles after shift to hybrid model

Red Sox’s Chris Sale pitches for sold-out crowd in Portland rehab appearance

Maine’s jobless rate holds steady at 4.8 percent for the 5th straight month

Judge rejects request to reduce bail for man charged with murder in Down East fire