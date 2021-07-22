Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another five Mainers have died and 47 more COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. That brings the statewide death toll to 887.
COVID-19 cases have tripled over the past two weeks among the unvaccinated. The number of cases of respiratory illnesses, with symptoms similar to influenza, are on the rise.
A recent study found that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine may not be as efficient at providing protection against the new delta variant of the coronavirus.
Emails show DHHS initially resisted releasing files on children’s deaths to Maine’s child welfare watchdog
That initial reluctance to provide information highlights the frustration many have felt as the state looks for answers about a spate of children’s deaths.
Maine’s congressional delegation wants earmarks to fund 150 local projects. See what your town might get.
Those earmarks range from $38,000 to upgrade public bathrooms in Greenville to $94 million for the Coburn Gore border crossing.
Less than 1 percent of the 27,000 tons of carpet at an abandoned rifle range in Warren has been removed
The mountains of carpet-like material arrived on the site around 1998, when the state allowed the rifle range’s owner to bring it in from Auburn.
US extends border closure for another month, despite Canada’s reopening on Aug. 9
The extended closure means that while Americans living in border communities such as Maine’s Aroostook County may travel into Canada, Canadians cannot do the same for another month at least.
NH company aims to revitalize Millinocket’s retail with shopping center purchase
Northeast Living LLC has purchased the Northern Shopping Plaza on Central Street for $1.6 million.
Their dog was stolen from a truck in Presque Isle. Social media helped bring him back home.
Finn was uninjured from the entire ordeal, only hungry from having missed dinner.
Seeking to influence lawsuit, Maine lawmakers declare CMP corridor lease unconstitutional
The order, approved by both the House and the Senate, doesn’t carry the force of law, but it could have an effect on the lawsuit in Superior Court.
In other Maine news
Maine police seize 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake
Maine hospitals boost wages to attract workers in ‘fiercely’ competitive labor market
Bar Harbor to further restrict cruise ship traffic
Report predicts a record $75M in political ad spending in Maine in 2022 cycle
Unity College enrollment doubles after shift to hybrid model
Red Sox’s Chris Sale pitches for sold-out crowd in Portland rehab appearance
Maine’s jobless rate holds steady at 4.8 percent for the 5th straight month
Judge rejects request to reduce bail for man charged with murder in Down East fire