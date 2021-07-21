Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale pitched nearly four scoreless innings Tuesday when the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field.

The 6-3 win was the Sea Dogs’ 14th straight victory.

Sale, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, struck out six and walked one in 3 2/3 hitless innings before a sold-out crowd of 7,368. It was his second rehab start after last week’s game for the Red Sox’s Florida Complex League affiliate, when he pitched three scoreless innings and his pitch maxed out at 97 mph.





He is expected to return to the Red Sox from the injured list in early August, according to MassLive.com.

The Sea Dogs were scheduled to face off against the Senators again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Kutter Crawford as their starting pitcher.