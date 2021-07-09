Community colleges in Maine will not increase tuition or fees for the upcoming academic year and will offer more financial aid to qualifying students.

The Maine Community College System will keep the price of a credit hour to $96, or $288 for a standard three-credit hour course, the organization announced. A full-time student taking 15 credit hours would pay an annual tuition of $2,880.

The system has the lowest tuition and fees of any college in New England.





The announcement comes weeks after the University of Maine opted to forego a planned tuition hike of 2.5 percent for the 2021-22 school year, instead keeping tuition flat for in-state students.

A $10 million increase in funding from the Legislature increased the Maine State Grant award from $1,500 to $2,500 for full-time students. Part-time students are eligible for $750 to $1,250.

“Coming off a very hard year, when a lot of students put off going to college, this is exactly the kind of financial support and incentive needed to encourage students to pursue a college education,” Maine Community College System President David Daigler said.

About 75 percent of full-time students in the community college system receive some sort of grant aid, and half receive enough grant aid to entirely cover the cost of tuition and fees.