The University of Maine System is reconsidering tuition hikes its trustees were poised to approve next week amid high fall enrollment numbers and new funding from the governor’s office, system spokesperson Dan Demeritt said Friday.

The hikes would have raised rates for in-state and out-of-state students across the university system. University officials had previously said they were necessary due to inflation and the estimated $100 million in revenue the system lost due to the pandemic. However, on Friday, they said in-state tuition increases were being re-considered in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s population.

The university said that it hopes that millions of dollars in new funding provided to the system in Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental biennial budget could prevent a tuition raise for in-state students. Another factor for optimism is strong enrollment numbers for the fall semester.





A board of trustees committee had approved the changes in a May meeting — they were set to go before the full board on Monday as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget. But that vote will be postponed to give university leaders time to alter the budget to remove tuition increases for in-state students, Demeritt said.

It was unclear Friday morning if the tuition increases for out-of-state students will remain in the budget.