Students across the University of Maine System’s seven campuses could see an average 2.5 percent bump in tuition starting this fall.

The board of trustees’ finance committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the tuition hikes, according to the Portland Press Herald. The proposal will go before the full board on May 24.

For in-state undergraduates, that tuition hike will be 2.4 percent, while undergraduates from out of state will see tuition increases ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.6 percent. Graduate students will similarly see 2.5 percent or 2.6 percent raise in tuition.





Only the law school in Portland will see tuition held steady under this proposal, the newspaper reported.

An in-state undergraduate at the University of Maine in Orono will have a tuition bill of $12,286, while the full bill, including all fees and room and board, will total $23,560 for the 2021-2022 school year.