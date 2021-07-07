Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, buses await students at York Middle School in York. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine schools lost nearly 8,000 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, a 4.4 percent decline.

A couple watches the surf come in near The Pier on Thursday in Old Orchard Beach. Vehicle travel across Maine rebounded over the rainy weekend of July 4, but it was down slightly from 2019 levels. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The number of vehicles passing through Maine Department of Transportation checkpoints across the state for the week of July 4 was up 20 percent compared with last year but still down 5 percent compared with 2019.





Maine country music legend Frank Coffin plays onstage at the Cumberland Fair in 2017. Coffin died Friday at the age of 65. Credit: Courtesy of Anita Ladd

Frank Coffin, a bassist who seemed to play with everyone under Maine’s musical sun, died Friday after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 65.

The first pole was raised in the NECEC hydropower corridor in The Forks on Feb. 9, 2021.

The tribes are suing to stop construction of about 64 miles of new transmission line needed there to connect the Hydro-Quebec system to Maine’s, near Jackman.

A worker at Whole Foods in Portland sanitizes a shopping cart on March 2, 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The law will raise Portland’s hourly minimum wage to 1 1/2 times the city’s minimum during a state of emergency for frontline workers. That would be just over $18 hourly if applied now.

Squash Ribbon Salad with Dill Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

Having extra zucchini should never be considered a curse.

David “Beck” Beckenbaugh is all smiles after plucking this pumpkinseed sunfish out of Windmill Lake near Othello, Washington. Credit: Courtesy of David Beckenbaugh

David Beckenbaugh is definitely the leader in the clubhouse in terms of our smallest fabulous fish contribution.

In other Maine news…

Armed men involved in standoff on their way to Maine appear in Massachusetts court

Brewer man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in infant son’s death

Expect the race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage to start slowly

NH woman allegedly led Maine police on high-speed chase in stolen car

Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill

WABI sports director leaving to become a news anchor in North Carolina

Energy regulators say endangered salmon can co-exist with Kennebec dams, dismaying conservation groups

Ogunquit lifeguards walk off job after change in leadership