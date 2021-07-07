Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine school saw the nation’s 4th highest enrollment drop last year
Maine schools lost nearly 8,000 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, a 4.4 percent decline.
Travel in Maine rebounded over rainy July 4 weekend but still fell short of 2019
The number of vehicles passing through Maine Department of Transportation checkpoints across the state for the week of July 4 was up 20 percent compared with last year but still down 5 percent compared with 2019.
Maine’s quietest music legend, bassist Frank Coffin, has died
Frank Coffin, a bassist who seemed to play with everyone under Maine’s musical sun, died Friday after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 65.
Coalition of Indigenous tribes in Quebec is suing to stop Hydro-Quebec powerline construction
The tribes are suing to stop construction of about 64 miles of new transmission line needed there to connect the Hydro-Quebec system to Maine’s, near Jackman.
Maine’s high court upholds Portland hazard pay law, but it won’t take effect until 2022
The law will raise Portland’s hourly minimum wage to 1 1/2 times the city’s minimum during a state of emergency for frontline workers. That would be just over $18 hourly if applied now.
8 recipes to help you cook through your abundance of zucchini and summer squash
Having extra zucchini should never be considered a curse.
Angler proves the value of having a sense of humor
David Beckenbaugh is definitely the leader in the clubhouse in terms of our smallest fabulous fish contribution.
In other Maine news…
Armed men involved in standoff on their way to Maine appear in Massachusetts court
Brewer man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in infant son’s death
Expect the race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage to start slowly
NH woman allegedly led Maine police on high-speed chase in stolen car
Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill
WABI sports director leaving to become a news anchor in North Carolina
Energy regulators say endangered salmon can co-exist with Kennebec dams, dismaying conservation groups