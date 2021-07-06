This story will be updated. AUGUSTA, Maine — Portland’s hazard pay ordinance was upheld by Maine’s high court on Tuesday, but it was only a partial victory for supporters of the law as justices agreed with the city’s stance that it does not take effect until January 2022. The law, which was enacted in 2020 as part of a progressive slate of referendum questions in Maine’s largest city, has been subject to legal and political questions since before it was approved. It will raise Portland’s hourly minimum wage to 1 1/2 times the city’s minimum during a state of emergency for frontline workers. That would be just over $18 hourly if applied now.

While many expected that portion of the law to go into effect 30 days after the election, the city of Portland determined the effective date was January 2022 because of how supporters drafted another portion of the ordinance that would incrementally increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2024.

It led to a nuanced legal battle in which the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance in a December lawsuit. Two employees of Whole Foods — which unlike Hannaford did not voluntarily adopt hazard pay — intervened to try to get the law’s effective date pushed back to December 2020.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court upheld a lower court’s decision on Tuesday, saying the ordinance was properly enacted under the state Constitution and the city code. But the justices found that the law’s effective date of Jan. 1, 2022 was “unambiguous on its face.”