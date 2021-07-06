A New Hampshire woman was arrested after she allegedly led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car before colliding head-on with another car Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., a state trooper saw a red Chevy Silverado, stolen out of New Hampshire, speeding northbound on the Turnpike in Scarborough, Maine State Police said.

The driver, Mary Jo Hefferon, 33, of Farmington, New Hampshire, allegedly refused to pull over or slow down, weaving in and out of traffic including in the breakdown lane, state police said. The trooper attempted to pursue the car but was forced to slow down due to construction and traffic.

Another trooper continued the chase 10 miles down the highway, eastbound on the Falmouth Spur, where there was less traffic. Before police could lay down spikes, Hefferon allegedly crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a black Honda CRV from Massachusetts head-on.

The three adults in the Honda were brought to Maine Medical Center, state police said. One adult had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A man in the Chevy, who was not identified, was brought to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Hefferon was also brought to the hospital, where she was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hefferon is facing charges of eluding, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and receiving stolen property.

Anyone who may have seen the red Chevy Silverado, which has two orange work lights and NH license plates, driving erratically in Scarborough, Portland or Falmouth is asked to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.