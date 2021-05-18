Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 199 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 803. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors or skip school events after a COVID-19 exposure if their schools are participating in the state’s pooled testing program.





John Hiatt. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

John David Hiatt, 38, allegedly messaged the woman’s daughter and said that the Department of Health and Human Services was “coming to take away her and her siblings.”

In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, pedestrians wear masks while walking along Main Street in Belfast. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The defamation lawsuit targets eight people ― including two Belfast city councilors.

In this July 2014 file photo, The Lost Kitchen chef and owner Erin French prepares meals during dinner. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

Waldo County Bounty has received thousands of donations from all over the world, in amounts that range from $1 to $500.

Judy Staples and Nancy Hammond (left), volunteering with the Kindness Program, pack groceries for RSU 20 families Thursday at the First Congregational Church in Searsport. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

“I can’t bear to imagine that in America today, there are children who are hungry,” Jayne Snowdale said. “It’s really a lot sadder than I think most people understand.”

If passed, amendments to Maine’s food sovereignty act will make it easier to sell home grown and processed food in the state without a license. Credit: Dan Little / BDN

The bill would allow small, unlicensed food producers who live in municipalities where food sovereignty ordinances have been passed to sell their food items directly to customers anywhere in Maine.

Rep. Barbara Cardone, D-Bangor, sits at her table in House chamber at the Augusta Civic Center on Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Republicans have chafed at the size of the budget proposal and are questioning the need for bonding.

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles near Bingham. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Some observers say the $950 million project’s gathering momentum could make it unstoppable.

Jim Fernald, funeral director at Brookings-Smith, shows two different green funeral caskets. Wooden dowels are used rather than nails or screws in green caskets. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

There are political, cultural and logistical challenges that could stand in the way of widespread change in the funeral industry.

In other Maine news …

3 killed in fiery Brunswick crash have been identified

Police: Father of 2-year-old West Bath boy who shot gun found on nightstand arrested

Maine-based airline adds flights to White Plains out of Portland

Maine CDC: Waldoboro deli customers possibly exposed to E. coli infection

Rare 2-tone lobster finds home at Biddeford university

Portland cancels its LBGTQ Pride festival, but other Maine cities will still celebrate

Skowhegan woman is missing