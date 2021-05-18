Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and 199 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 803. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors or skip school events after a COVID-19 exposure if their schools are participating in the state’s pooled testing program.
Affidavit: After police told Penobscot County treasurer to stop harassing woman, he sent her 109 messages over 2 days
John David Hiatt, 38, allegedly messaged the woman’s daughter and said that the Department of Health and Human Services was “coming to take away her and her siblings.”
Mother and daughter accuse Belfast residents of spreading rumors that they run a brothel
The defamation lawsuit targets eight people ― including two Belfast city councilors.
The Lost Kitchen’s new reservation system raises more than $100K for local food pantry overnight
Waldo County Bounty has received thousands of donations from all over the world, in amounts that range from $1 to $500.
Midcoast retirees are making meals for dozens of hungry children
“I can’t bear to imagine that in America today, there are children who are hungry,” Jayne Snowdale said. “It’s really a lot sadder than I think most people understand.”
Safety concerns headline debate over expanding Maine’s food sovereignty laws
The bill would allow small, unlicensed food producers who live in municipalities where food sovereignty ordinances have been passed to sell their food items directly to customers anywhere in Maine.
Maine lawmakers far from budget deal with a short window to make one
Republicans have chafed at the size of the budget proposal and are questioning the need for bonding.
CMP project takes shape fast despite legal and political risks
Some observers say the $950 million project’s gathering momentum could make it unstoppable.
Misconceptions about dead bodies hold back Maine’s sustainable death practices
There are political, cultural and logistical challenges that could stand in the way of widespread change in the funeral industry.
In other Maine news …
3 killed in fiery Brunswick crash have been identified
Police: Father of 2-year-old West Bath boy who shot gun found on nightstand arrested
Maine-based airline adds flights to White Plains out of Portland
Maine CDC: Waldoboro deli customers possibly exposed to E. coli infection
Rare 2-tone lobster finds home at Biddeford university
Portland cancels its LBGTQ Pride festival, but other Maine cities will still celebrate