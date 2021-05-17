A case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection was detected in a Waldoboro food service worker, the Maine CDC announced Monday.

A worker at Morse’s Sauerkraut handled deli food while infectious from April 1 – May 13. Patrons who purchased deli items during that time frame may be at risk for STEC infection, the Maine CDC said.

Symptoms for infection include severe stomach cramps, often bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The Maine CDC recommends that any food purchased between April 1 and May 13 should be thrown out due to potential contamination.

The average time between ingesting the bacteria and feeling sick is usually 3-4 days after exposure but symptoms may show up as soon as 24 hours after exposure or as late as 10 days, the Maine CDC said. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider, get tested and avoid high risk activities such as serving or cooking food.

For more information on Shiga toxin-producing E. coli maine.gov/dhhs/ecoli.