The two adults and their granddaughter who died after a fiery crash in Brunswick late last week have been identified.

Anthony Astor, 50, of Topsham and his wife, 43-year-old Dawn Astor, were traveling with their grandchildren south on Route 1 about 4:17 p.m. Friday when their vehicle crashed down a steep embankment and burst into flames, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart.

Several motorists attempted to extinguish the flames that within moments engulfed the vehicle. Motorists who stopped at the crash site were able to pull a boy and a girl from the backseat, but the elder Astors could not be easily freed from the front, according to Scott.

The boy was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, while the girl, 6-year-old Eleina Astor of Topsham, was taken to Mid Coast Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to Scott.

Scott did not release the boy’s identity on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.