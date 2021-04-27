This story will be updated.

University of Maine director of athletics Ken Ralph said he expects to name a new head men’s ice hockey coach within two weeks.

To achieve that goal, he has enlisted the help of some well-known former Black Bear players.

Ralph on Tuesday said he anticipates naming a coach “at the end of the first week of May” to replace Red Gendron. The veteran coach was set to return for a ninth year behind the Black Bear bench when he died on April 9 while playing golf at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

Ralph is chairing a six-member search committee that also includes former UMaine star Jim Montgomery, Garth Snow and Bruce Major along with UMaine deputy director of athletics Brian Faison and Samantha Hegmann, the associate athletic director for compliance and NCAA Senior Woman Administrator.

“We have already done our initial review of candidates. We actively solicited a majority of them,” Ralph said. “Their experiences and successes in the hockey world are well-known to us and we didn’t want to sit back and wait for them [to apply].”

The job will pay $233,185 per year, a slight increase over what Gendron earned, but that will still be the lowest salary in Hockey East. For that reason, Ralph doesn’t envision attracting a candidate who is already a Division I head coach.

Ralph said interviews will begin later this well and that all will be done virtually.

“We are breaking them into two parts. Jim, Garth and Bruce will focus on their knowledge of the game, their ability to teach the game, their long-term plan for the program and their recruiting reach,” he said.

“Brian, Samantha and I will focus on campus culture. We will be asking questions about academic compliance, community service, engagement with faculty and other departmental questions. And then we’re going to merge the results.”