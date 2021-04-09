This story will be updated.

University of Maine head ice hockey coach Red Gendron died Friday after experiencing a medical emergency. He was 63 years old.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by Red’s sudden death,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “He was a force in UMaine Athletics and in the legacy of our men’s ice hockey program. We mourn his passing and remember his many contributions to the generations of players he mentored and to the program that lit up Black Bear Nation and the state of Maine. Our thoughts are with his wife Janet, and daughters Katelyn and Allison, his coaching staff and players. They have our support and respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”

Gendron became the head coach for UMaine men’s ice hockey in 2013.