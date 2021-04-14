This story will be updated.



University of Maine men’s hockey associate head coach Ben Guite on Wednesday was promoted to interim head coach, replacing the late Red Gendron.

Gendron, who had just completed his eighth season behind the Black Bear bench, collapsed and died Friday while playing golf at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

The 42-year-old Guite, who played at UMaine, was hired by Gendron in 2013 after the veteran coach replaced Tim Whitehead. Guite had just concluded his 13-year professional career by playing one season in Italy.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Ben Guite’s experience and character to guide our program through this difficult time,” UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph said. “Ben is a Black Bear alum, a national champion, played in the National Hockey League, and has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college hockey. More importantly, there is no one who cares more about the University of Maine and the success of its hockey program.”

Ralph said UMaine will begin a national search next week with a small search committee and that Guite will be a “very strong candidate.”

He explained that it could hurt recruiting if Guite was appointed for a one-year term as interim coach because recruits wouldn’t be assured he would get the full-time job.

The AD also said Guite will receive a pay hike in line with his increased responsibilities.

Guite was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach at UMaine on Oct. 14, 2015.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Ken Ralph and President Joan Ferrini-Mundy for their confidence in me to help guide our team through this difficult time,” Guite said. “At the moment, our thoughts are with Red’s wife, Jan, and their daughters Katie and Allie, and we are here to support our players in any needs that they may have.

“Our program will honor Coach Red through our passion for Maine hockey and our effort on and off the ice. I am honored to serve on the Maine hockey staff and strive to represent all that Maine hockey means to myself, our university, our state and our region. I will continue to give back to a program which has given so much to me both as a player and as a coach.”

As a college player at UMaine, Guite helped lead the Black Bears to their second national championship in 1999. He was then named an assistant captain and was instrumental in UMaine’s run to the Frozen Four in 2000 when he registered a team-leading 22 goals to go with 14 assists.

Guite concluded his 146-game UMaine career just shy of the 100-point plateau with 96 on 37 goals and 49 assists.

He appeared in 653 games between the ECHL and the American Hockey League and played in 175 National Hockey League games for three teams.

The Montreal native had 19 goals and 26 assists, with his best year in the NHL coming during 2007-08 when he notched 11 goals and 11 assists in 79 games for the Colorado Avalanche.

Guite, who earned a reputation as a reliable defensive-minded checker and penalty-killer, also played for the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.

He also served as a player representative and was on the executive committee of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

Guite earned a B.A. in English from UMaine in 2000, then achieved a Masters in Business Administration at his alma mater in 2009.

Guite and his wife, Kristen, a Portland native and UMaine alumna, are the parents of sons Patrick and Maxime.