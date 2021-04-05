Today is Monday. Temperatures will in the low to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 295 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 745. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The next six weeks will be crucial for Maine to contain a rising level of COVID-19 transmission that is happening just before all adults become eligible for vaccinations and just weeks before the tourism season’s late-May start.
Northern Light has turned Bangor’s Cross Center into a well-oiled vaccination machine
Mainers are going door to door in under 35 minutes, including a 15-minute observation period.
Excessive fees have Maine restaurants rethinking delivery app partnerships
Apps often list restaurants without their permission, use outdated menus and take up to 30 percent of an order’s cost.
Mainers have only received a fraction of $350M in sweeping rental relief
The state has used less than 2 percent of the federal aid dedicated to helping Maine renters and will likely not come close to using all of the money.
Untreated wastewater floods St. John River during early snowmelt and heavy storms
It was a disastrous event that town officials and statewide experts called an “act of God.”
Low morale and few applicants create a vicious cycle of instability in small Maine police forces
As municipal law enforcement agencies throughout Maine struggle with maintaining full rosters, some are finding that low morale or even turmoil within their ranks are contributing to the instability.
Jessica Meir to tell Caribou students what it was like to go to space and return to a pandemic
Caribou and Stockholm students will have a chance to chat with NASA astronaut and Aroostook County native Jessica Meir on April 13.
Unity College plans to open a new technical institute in southern Maine
The institute will offer students associates degrees and workforce certificates starting in the fall.
Watch: Coyote howls to tell his pals where they can find a snack
This coyote came across a bait pile in Meddybemps and was quick to spread the word.
In other Maine news …
New Jersey family rescued after getting stranded atop icy Tumbledown Mountain
Severely hypothermic hiker rescued from remote stretch of Appalachian Trail
Duo accused of stealing mail from 3 southern Maine towns
Acadia National Park preparing to open 27-mile Park Loop Road
Bangor man to be tried for fatal parking lot stabbing as jury trials resume in Maine
Portland man who fatally shot sister’s boyfriend asks Maine’s high court to set aside conviction