Today is Monday. Temperatures will in the low to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 295 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 745. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The next six weeks will be crucial for Maine to contain a rising level of COVID-19 transmission that is happening just before all adults become eligible for vaccinations and just weeks before the tourism season’s late-May start.

Northern Light transformed the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor into a mass vaccination site in just three days leading up to its Feb. 2 opening and has been operating with precision. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Mainers are going door to door in under 35 minutes, including a 15-minute observation period.

Patrons enter Paddy Murphy’s on Main Street Friday afternoon. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Apps often list restaurants without their permission, use outdated menus and take up to 30 percent of an order’s cost.

In this Sept. 4, 2019, file photo, a row of triple-decker apartment buildings stand on Blake Street in Lewiston. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The state has used less than 2 percent of the federal aid dedicated to helping Maine renters and will likely not come close to using all of the money.

Ice was out early on the St. John River this year, sending millions of gallons of early meltwater rushing downstream toward Madawaska’s overwhelmed sewage system. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

It was a disastrous event that town officials and statewide experts called an “act of God.”

The Millinocket Police Department, which closed in December of 2020, sits dark in the town’s municipal building. This wooden sign hangs outside of the entry way to the police department. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

As municipal law enforcement agencies throughout Maine struggle with maintaining full rosters, some are finding that low morale or even turmoil within their ranks are contributing to the instability.

In this April 17, 2021, file photo, U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir speaks on the phone with her relatives shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Credit: Andrey Shelepin / Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre / Roscosmos space agency via AP

Caribou and Stockholm students will have a chance to chat with NASA astronaut and Aroostook County native Jessica Meir on April 13.

A sign on the Unity College campus. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

The institute will offer students associates degrees and workforce certificates starting in the fall.

A coyote captured on a trail camera in Maine howls. Credit: Courtesy of Nathan Lozier

This coyote came across a bait pile in Meddybemps and was quick to spread the word.

In other Maine news …

New Jersey family rescued after getting stranded atop icy Tumbledown Mountain

Severely hypothermic hiker rescued from remote stretch of Appalachian Trail

Duo accused of stealing mail from 3 southern Maine towns

Acadia National Park preparing to open 27-mile Park Loop Road

Bangor man to be tried for fatal parking lot stabbing as jury trials resume in Maine

Portland man who fatally shot sister’s boyfriend asks Maine’s high court to set aside conviction