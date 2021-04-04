A man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing mail in three southern Maine towns.

Robert Fusillo, 29, of Sebago was charged with theft and criminal mischief, and Angela Cunningham, 31, of Buxton was charged with theft, criminal mischief, possession of scheduled W and Z drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

A Mainer on Maple Ridge Road in Standish reported to police a suspicious vehicle in the area about 2:27 a.m., and deputies quickly located Fusillo and Cunningham on Quail Ridge Road, where they were allegedly trying to access a mailbox.

Their car was allegedly filled with mail with addresses in Buxton, Gorham and Standish.

They were being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.