Another 295 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,299. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 3,176 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 745.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 51,763, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 51,468 on Saturday.

Of those, 39,520 have been confirmed positive, while 12,243 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 2.20 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 386.75.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 276.7, up from 262.4 a day ago, up from 200.9 a week ago and up from 159.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,689 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 12.62 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,473), Aroostook (1,437), Cumberland (14,203), Franklin (1,002), Hancock (1,087), Kennebec (4,434), Knox (819), Lincoln (680), Oxford (2,628), Penobscot (4,727), Piscataquis (389), Sagadahoc (1,009), Somerset (1,434), Waldo (722), Washington (782) and York (10,937) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday, 458,324 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 308,660 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 438 new cases on Saturday and two deaths. Vermont reported 150 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 2,453 new cases and 32 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,672,256 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 554,779 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.