Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with a mix of rain and snow in the north and clouds giving way to sun in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 197 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 736. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine has confirmed a case of a concerning variant of the coronavirus that originated in Brazil, the state health department announced Friday.





Maine island residents face unique hurdles in their efforts to get vaccinated, but a Maine nonprofit that’s now more than a century old is bringing doses out to them.

In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a snowplow travels on a road partially blocked by a fallen maple limb in Monmouth. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine has averaged four major outages a year, lasting about 14 hours on average.

Shealynn Hutchinson, 13, of Bangor recently left full-time, in person learning at James Doughty School for remote learning because she was having anxiety in the classroom. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

But Maine students might not have fallen as far behind as their peers elsewhere in the country.

PLUS: Bangor-area schools prepare to bring students back for more in-person days

In this March 16, 2021, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, takes the escalator at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The vote ended nearly a month and a half of behind-the-scenes wrangling over whether to denounce the moderate fifth-term senator.

Credit: Stock image / Pexels

There are several reasons behind the shortage, including lower wages, high student loan debt and a lack of interest by new graduates in rural areas.

Piscataquis County Commissioners Wayne Erkkinen, left, and Andrew Torbett, right, appear during a Piscataquis County Commissioners meeting. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Political tensions have reached a fever pitch in Piscataquis County, more than two months after county commissioners passed an anti-mask resolution that referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” and contained misinformation about mask-wearing.

The Maine State Prison in Warren. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

That comes at a time when Maine’s prison population has been further isolated because of the pandemic.

Create a custom first aid kit for hiking that includes the medical and survival items you might need in an emergency. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

In the wilderness, even the smallest hurt — such as a blister — can really put a damper on your experience.

This eagle, which was referred to as “2U” by researchers, died after ingesting lead ammunition. Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Robbins

“The science is clear: We are killing our bald eagles with our use of lead ammunition in hunting, forcing them to die slowly and inhumanely,” Outdoors contributor Ryan Robbins writes.

What kind of animal appears in this trail camera photo? Is it a fisher? Or perhaps a porcupine? Credit: Courtesy of Barry Estabrook

While some trail cameras might be crystal clear and leave no doubt about the kind of critter within their range, others are more nebulous.

In other Maine news …

