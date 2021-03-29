Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with a mix of rain and snow in the north and clouds giving way to sun in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 197 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 736. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine has confirmed a case of a concerning variant of the coronavirus that originated in Brazil, the state health department announced Friday.
Maine island residents face unique hurdles in their efforts to get vaccinated, but a Maine nonprofit that’s now more than a century old is bringing doses out to them.
What Maine is doing to tamp down the worst power outages in the nation
Maine has averaged four major outages a year, lasting about 14 hours on average.
Sudden switch to remote learning has caused Maine students to fall behind in school
But Maine students might not have fallen as far behind as their peers elsewhere in the country.
PLUS: Bangor-area schools prepare to bring students back for more in-person days
Maine GOP votes overwhelmingly to reject Susan Collins censure
The vote ended nearly a month and a half of behind-the-scenes wrangling over whether to denounce the moderate fifth-term senator.
Pets are dying because Maine doesn’t have enough veterinarians
There are several reasons behind the shortage, including lower wages, high student loan debt and a lack of interest by new graduates in rural areas.
In Piscataquis County, commissioners’ anti-mask vote has created a fraught political climate
Political tensions have reached a fever pitch in Piscataquis County, more than two months after county commissioners passed an anti-mask resolution that referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” and contained misinformation about mask-wearing.
New policy to keep drugs out of Maine’s prisons is preventing inmates from getting mail
That comes at a time when Maine’s prison population has been further isolated because of the pandemic.
5 first aid items and skills all hikers need
In the wilderness, even the smallest hurt — such as a blister — can really put a damper on your experience.
It’s time to consider banning all lead ammunition
“The science is clear: We are killing our bald eagles with our use of lead ammunition in hunting, forcing them to die slowly and inhumanely,” Outdoors contributor Ryan Robbins writes.
Trail camera photo might show a fisher, or maybe a porcupine
While some trail cameras might be crystal clear and leave no doubt about the kind of critter within their range, others are more nebulous.
In other Maine news …
Down East triple homicide suspect’s trial likely won’t happen in Washington County
After shelter outbreaks, Portland workers mobilize to help vaccinate the homeless community
Converted school bus brings Naples-inspired woodfired pizza to midcoast Maine
Hundreds gather in Portland to denounce anti-Asian violence
Maine added 2,800 jobs in February as virus restrictions continue to roll back
62 families will need to find new child care after Lewiston day care closes