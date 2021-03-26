St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston will sell the building that’s home to a day care center in early April.

The decision to sell the building located at 96 Campus Ave. is part of a strategic plan that has determined that the building was “not needed,” according to the Sun Journal. The 1977 building had previously held a convent, and has housed the day care facility along with a number of offices for many years.

The building has been appraised for approximately $2.1 million, and funds from its sale will go toward refurbishing St. Mary’s facilities.





Steven Wallace, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston, which runs the Daisy Garden Childcare Center, told the Sun Journal that he has been unable to find another building to house child care services that meet state standards.

Wallace has said that staff will have the opportunity to find alternate employment within the YMCA umbrella, and that the YMCA will assist parents with finding alternative child care opportunities.

The day care center serves 62 families.